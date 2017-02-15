Essex County should go back to drawing board with nutrition site

× Expand Photo provided

Essex County is moving forward with plans to construct a new senior meal nutrition kitchen at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

The project has left a bad taste in the mouths of county residents, many of whom have complained about the cost and the look of the proposed structure, which has been criticized for being — well, not very aesthetically-pleasing.

We agree.

At just under 3,700-square feet, with tiny little windows and a shoebox-type look, we really have to question the $1.2 million price tag.

To be fair, the county has struggled with solving a difficult and unexpected problem for years.

How to mitigate sanitary issues at the current kitchen location on Court Street in a cost-effective manner?

Officials have said it’s cheaper to construct an entirely new building than it is to address the violations from the state Department of Health.

And they have done their due diligence in approaching the solution from a number of angles, from the use of external coolers to the construction of a modular home.

None have panned out, and we admire their patience.

Now, as the problem enters its third year without a resolution, we can’t blame officials for throwing up their hands and simply deciding to build a new structure on a slice of county-owned land, aesthetics be damned.

The decision is further reinforced because of the $500,000 in matching state grant funds which must be used by the end of the year.

But lawmakers should instead go back to the drawing board and roll the grant into a larger facility housing more departments.

Here’s why.

Space is at a premium in a number of county departments.

Everyone is complaining, and we can think of at least one department where staffers are squashed together cheek-by-jowl in close quarters.

This undertaking comes at the same time local officials are sounding increasingly louder alarms over the county-owned Cornell Cooperative Extension building in Westport, home to a number of county departments — and also located on the county fairgrounds.

The building, as officials have noted, is falling apart. Delivery drivers have mistaken it for being abandoned. Employees can see their breath in the winter, and it’s been said some staffers have been worried about getting frostbite.

Yikes.

We like thinking big.

So instead of engaging in a piecemeal approach to infrastructure issues, the county should consider solving two problems at once by building a new county multi-use building.

Doing so would be better for planning, would remediate space issues, and would likely be more cost-effective in the long-run.

Furthermore, a new complex might come in handy as officials are pondering how ongoing statewide reforms in indigent defense reforms may shake out for the county — including the creation of centralized jail cell for arraignments.

Buildings age, they fall apart. It’s inevitable. So the county should use this as an opportunity — not as a problem that needs a quick-fix.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola. We want to hear from you. Drop us a line on our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, to share your thoughts.