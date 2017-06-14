Exchange students asset for nation — especially North Country

× Expand Exchange students at Indian Lake Central School

Here we are. Graduation season, full of pomp and circumstance for departing high school graduates and their families.

But as we prepare to bid our high school grads fond farewells from sweltering local gymnasiums, the journey is just beginning for our pals across the world.

Tens of thousands of students each year are preparing for year-long exchange programs at U.S. high schools.

Placement agencies are currently working to find good homes for these kids, including at school districts across the North Country.

Exchange programs are beneficial for everyone, and we should all support and work to strengthen them at our local schools.

Let’s start with the obvious:

Diversity is key. Let’s be honest: While our proximity to Canada is nice, the North Country suffers from a diversity problem.

This homogeneity puts all of us at a disadvantage — particularly the young minds who are deprived exposure to different ethnicities and cultures as a result of our remote location.

(And no, Vermont doesn’t fare any better — it’s the second-whitest state after Maine.)

The academic benefits for our foreign friends are obvious: While not perfect — especially when it comes to science, reading and math — the American education system constantly ranks among the world’s best overall.

But foreign exchange programs are also an indispensable tool for local students and their parents, offering a quasi-passport to experience international culture, from learning how to roll your “R” in Spanish to preparing that perfect bowl of miso soup.

And that’s to say nothing of the priceless international insight and language skills that are now necessary to effectively open career pathways and navigate the international economy despite the recent trends towards anti-globalism.

Singing the praises of these exchange programs isn’t mere tokenism, or an exercise in navel-gazing idealism, and there are other benefits.

Like soft power. The U.S. is renowned for its education system, which remains the gold standard and the envy of the international community.

The U.S. has been the premiere destination for foreign students since the mid-1950s, and numbers for college students have continually escalated, and now number about 1 million, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Education has been one of the chief drivers of soft power, or the ability to paint an attractive portrait of the U.S. using more than just the traditional foreign policy channels like force or financial aid.

We’re firm believers that sharing our education system helps the U.S. create a favorable portrayal across the world, which means regardless of all of our other flaws, our culture and ideals generally remains attractive despite shifts in foreign policy.

And it’s worth highlighting that it is generally accepted in foreign policy circles that the person-to-person diplomacy at the center of foreign exchange programs reduces the possibility of global conflict.

“If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition,” U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis famously said while serving as Commander of U.S. Central Command in 2013.

Shoring up school districts. Considering their use as a tool in foreign policy, educational exchange programs have traditionally been promoted through the U.S. State Department’s Educational and Cultural Exchange programs.

But in a striking departure from their original mission, these programs are increasingly being used to boost enrollment in rural school districts to great effect.

Newcomb Central in Essex County, for example, has not only staunched the bleeding from declining enrollment, but has also pioneered a new model of sustainability using tuition-paying students.

Importing students isn’t just a pathway to financial sustainability, but is increasingly becoming a matter of survival as the state’s fiscal picture continues to remain cloudy.

Clouds gathering. While this year’s state budget faces a sizable increase in education aid — the spending plan continues a 4 percent bump, or a total of $1 billion allocated to public schools — ongoing budget decisions in Washington D.C. may force “tough fiscal choices” for the state, reported state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli last month.

Projected cutbacks in federal spending, including Medicaid, DiNapoli said, raise new questions for the local governments and nonprofits that rely on state funding.

In addition, tax revenue projections are down, and “significant amounts” of spending are being shifted off-budget, which the comptroller says reduces state oversight and “obscures the overall level of spending and year-to-year growth.”

Still with us?

This is all really important in the North Country where communities are largely subsidized by taxpayers.

Communities essentially exist around themselves, with schools and other public sector jobs serving as the centerpiece.

Once that leg of the table gets kicked out, we’re in trouble.

Our local schools are terrific, but as the stormclouds gather, we just can’t see the status quo lasting forever when it comes to public schools.

To be clear: The state has not yet indicated they will force school mergers, but we see which way the wind is blowing, especially considering counties are now being required to convene shared service panels.

As we flip through the rosters of graduating classes, we find it highly unlikely that school districts will be allowed to continue to graduate senior classes in the single-digits — unless something really drastic happens.

We’re not convincing you to adopt a foreign exchange student for a year.

But we strongly encourage you to voice your ongoing support for these programs, and the host families who selflessly accept these students into their homes.

We sure will.