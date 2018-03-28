Facebook should be raked over coals for data breach — but users should also be held accountable

× Expand Photo provided/Facebook Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, was able to gain access to the private data of 50 million Facebook users.

We used to get an endorphin rush from watching likes, follows and shares stream in on social media.

We’re old enough to remember when Facebook was used solely as a way to connect with friends and family.

But now it’s an all-encompassing nightmare that undermines our democratic ideals, cheapens public discourse and violates our privacy.

The latest breach of trust is the emerging Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal.

At least 50 million users had their data exposed to an outside researcher ostensibly to gather information on character traits via personality quizzes taken by a smaller subset of users.

But the researcher gave that data to a firm called Cambridge Analytica, a company hired by President Donald Trump’s election campaign, who then used the information to try to influence the 2016 election.

The largest data breach in the company’s history is just the latest black eye for a tech giant already in the crosshairs as a chief conduit in spreading fake news and Russian propaganda.

Facebook has stopped short of labeling the Cambridge Analytica incident a breach.

But the social media giant prohibits this type of data to be sold or transferred “to any ad network, data broker or other advertising or monetization-related service,” according to the New York Times, who broke the story earlier this month.

Cambridge Analytica did anyway.

After coming under heavy fire by the public, politicians and investors, Facebook has pledged to tighten up their oversight process, auditing apps for potential misuse of data in an effort to protect users.

“We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it,” wrote CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a full-page advertisement taken out in several national newspapers on Sunday.

Zuckerberg also said Facebook would continue to tighten data restrictions on third-party developers and give users the tools necessary to disable apps with access to their data.

Fair enough.

But delete your account.

No, seriously.

We see no winners here except for the tech companies mining your data.

While the phrase is often used as an insult in online culture, we consider neutralizing your Facebook presence to be valid advice.