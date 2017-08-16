Feds need to take action on crumbling infrastructure

× Expand Congress has accomplished virtually nothing this year. Drafting a plan to repair and rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure is one way to demonstrate an ability to lead. Pictured above: Officials examine a lift station in the Town of Plattsburgh.

Infrastructure isn’t a glamorous topic.

Most would probably not prefer to think about what happens after they flush their toilet.

Water and sewer projects don’t make national headlines unless there’s a crisis, like in Flint, Michigan, where people were exposed for years to lead-laced drinking water.

But our infrastructure is crumbling.

According to the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card released by the American Society for Civil Engineers, America’s infrastructure is rated a D+.

The fix is projected to cost at least $1 trillion.

Just about every Adirondack town is in the process of tackling large-scale water and sewer projects.

While some can be attributed to tightening state regulatory standards, deterioration is a chief cause.

Shoring up infrastructure is not an abstract concept.

Contamination from human waste pollutes the environment.

The Million Dollar Beach in Lake George has repeatedly been ordered closed this summer due to a mysterious fecal contamination, and authorities continue to search for the exact culprit.

Despite the exact cause, the abrupt closures of an popular beach illustrate how disruptive human waste can be on a tourism-reliant economy.

Infrastructure is also critical for economic development.

There’s no better poster child than Elizabethtown, which continues to limp along when it comes to securing funding for their long-planned wastewater treatment plant.

The absence of a system is curbing economic development because businesses are unwilling to relocate to a town that lacks the proper infrastructure.

Facilitating these projects isn’t as simple as waving a magic wand.

The struggling economy paired with a limited tax base has placed financial burdens on local governments attempting to meet infrastructure needs.

Enter the state, which has made funding clean water projects a leading priority.

The Clean Water Infrastructure Act has pledged up to $2.5 billion over the next five years for investments in drinking water infrastructure and water quality protections.

Paired with low interest loans, communities have a chance to bolster their infrastructure once and for all by applying for competitive funding.

Willsboro, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Elizabethtown have all been successful in receiving partial funding.

But others have not, including the Village of Lake George, whose $4.5 million grant application to help replace their aging wastewater plant — a $17.2 million undertaking — was denied.