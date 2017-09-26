Final bidders in Telecom sale

After months of anticipation, and with a less-than-transparent process conducted behind closed doors, city officials finally showed their cards regarding the final bidders for the financially beleaguered Burlington Telecom.

At a Wednesday morning news conference held in City Hall’s Contois Auditorium last week, City Attorney Eileen Blackwood revealed details about the three final bidders vying to purchase the municipal fiber-optics telecommunications network.

Before the public announcement, letters of intent from the finalists were examined behind closed doors by City Council members during an executive session.

A fourth, unidentified bidder — said to be a private equity investor — dropped out just prior to the news conference, upsetting some city officials, especially Councilor Kurt Wright, and City Council President Jane Knodell. The bidder’s identity was withheld due to a non-disclosure agreement.

According to Blackwood, the finalists are Ting/Tucows, a Canadian-U.S. mobile virtual-network operator and internet service provider; Schurz Communications Inc., an Indiana-based newspaper, radio, television and broadband media company; and Keep BT Local (KBTL), a cooperative formed by Burlington taxpayers.

The bidders’ letters of intent reveal many similarities among the two higher bids, and considerably less financial commitment from Keep BT Local.

It’s not over yet, but there appears to be new life for Burlington Telecom coming on the near horizon.

