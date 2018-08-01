Finally, some good news for Rutland

× Expand Michelle Wade

Rutland, Vermont, is often on the short end when it comes to news coverage. Either it’s bad news about the opioid epidemic or bad news about Vermonters fleeing the state to lower tax havens.

Well, some recent good news seems to reverse the trend.

Rutland has the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents (0.50), which is 40.9 times fewer than in Detroit, the city with the most at 20.47, according to a new survey by the personal-finance website WalletHub.com.

“With districts voting for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives this year and major mayoral elections coming up in cities like San Francisco and Washington, we released its report on 2018’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America,” according to Wallet Hub’s Diana Polk.

To determine the effectiveness of local leadership, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency.

Polk said that for each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services” score – comprising 35 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories – that was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

But there are local folks who helping turn the Rutland region around like nurse practitioner Michelle Wade who defines excellence and Don Chioffi who defines what being a citizen activist is all about.

Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region’s recently recognized Wade’s unique skills, and now the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) does, too. AANP named her recipient of the 2018 Award for Excellence in Vermont, naming her the top nurse practitioner in the state.

And then there’s Don Chioffi, a retired Vermont state legislator, educator and Vietnam veteran, who was named “Citizen Activist of the Year” by Washington, D.C.-based ACT! for America. Under Chioffi’s leadership, Rutland First was credited with bringing the secretive refugee placement program to light, which ultimately resulted in the defeat of former Mayor Christopher Louras on Town Meeting Day 2017.

— The Editor