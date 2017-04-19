Flying the unfriendly skies - And some good news too

Air travel is amazing. Wait…no, that should read air travel is awful and has been for years. It wasn’t always that way. There was actually a time when flight crews were friendly and at least acted like they were glad to welcome you aboard and make you comfortable. People dressed up to travel and were treated like valued customers. Conversely, fliers were generally polite and civil to flight attendants. But, like many things in American society, civility has become a casualty and the pleasure of travel has become a trial that must be suffered through unless you’re up for a long-haul bus ride or a very long drive.

Today’s flight attendants may not always be as nice as they could be, but neither are passengers, many of whom are downright abusive. Then there’s the experience of being herded through security lines where your belongings, and sometimes your body is prodded and poked by bored TSA agents who work for an agency who at one point had a 95 percent failure rate. If the guy in front of you actually has a bomb, apparently they’d never find it.

Then last week the formerly friendly skies became even less friendly when a traveler was dragged from a United Airlines passenger jet for refusing to give up the seat he had paid for and was already belted into. Unless you’ve been completely unplugged from media recently, you’ve seen the videos of David Dao being hauled down the aisle, bloodied and with glasses askew. While it’s true that we may not have the full and proper context for the situation, it sure looks bad for the airline. United CEO Oscar Munoz at first defended the action, but when the fallout affected his company’s stock to the tune of a negative $280 million or so, he did an about face and issued a “heartfelt” apology. We’re all sure he’s very sincere, right? But he did learn a lesson. In the age of instant communication, it doesn’t take long for the whole world to collectively condemn an action that was caught by numerous cellphone cameras in real time. Often ‘optics” are taken as gospel and a smart CEO knows this and gets ahead of the situation.

Now, here’s the good news - something we can actually cheer about. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Michael O’Reilly, obviously frequent fliers, decided to keep in place a ban on in-flight use of cell phones. Pai said “taking it (lifting the ban) off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet.” The third member of the board, Mignon Clyburn supported lifting the ban - supposedly because competition among wireless companies would lower costs for fliers. Let that sink it…

So at least for now, we won’t be subjected to further torture inflicted by unfiltered fellow passengers bellowing into cell phones at 30,000 feet making loud business deals, breaking up with lovers or having inane conversations because they’re bored and rude. Nope. The skies might not be friendly, and if a security guy asks you to move, you might want to comply, but at least passengers in that inescapable tube won’t be tortured with hundreds of endless one-sided conversations. You can just relax and listen to the crying kids.

— Alice Dubenetsky