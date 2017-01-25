Introductions

From the Editor

I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself as the new assistant editor of The Eagle. My name is Cassandra Loucy, and I am a born-and-raised Vermonter, and a UVM alum. I currently live in my hometown of Monkton with my husband and 10-month-old daughter. I am hopelessly devoted to the beauty of the Green Mountain State and the tranquility that comes with country living.

As was the case with a large majority of my generation, I grew up infatuated with a world created by author J.K. Rowling. The fantastical world of Harry Potter was an escape for minds young and old, and a boost to all imaginations. As an adult with a baby of my own, although I no longer hope quite as desperately that my letter from Hogwarts is on its way, I find the books to still be relatable on many levels.

In the fourth installment of the series, J.K. Rowling gives the following advice through the voice of well-known character Albus Dumbledore:

“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” — The Goblet of Fire

While he may have been referring to differing opinions and races in the fictional wizarding world, this piece of advice rings very true in our current environment.

We as a country just witnessed what could arguably be one of the most controversial presidential races in modern history. The election spurned both hate and violence for some, as well as optimism and hope for others.

However, as Rowling’s character advises, the more we can stay united, regardless of our differences, the stronger we will be as a community. Some are feeling fear and unease about the appointment of the new president, while others are feeling energized about the promise of change. But that doesn’t make either side less human. We are all citizens of the same country, and we should all be rooting for the country to succeed.

Though it might come off as naïve to believe that acts of kindness can save the world, I do believe that respecting opinions different than your own — even if you strongly disagree — can go a long way to uniting us.

As I get my sea legs at the helm of the Eagle, I welcome feedback and suggestions on what you would like to read in the paper. I would love to hear what you’re talking about in the community, and if there is an event you would like me to attend, please don’t hesitate to ask.

You can email me anytime at cassandra@addison-eagle.com.