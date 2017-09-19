Gee-whiz and all that stuff

I was in kindergarten in 1959, and while I remember a few personal and family moments of that far away year, I didn’t have much of an understanding of the wider world beyond my safe and secure boundaries.

At that moment, the United States was on top of the world, leading in manufacturing and innovation. Europe and Japan were slowly recovering from the world war, while the Soviet Union’s sphere was expanding with bigger thermonuclear bombs and bigger rockets by which to lob them across continents.

At the American National Exhibition held in Moscow, which followed the Soviet version held in New York City a few months earlier, U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon and USSR Premiere Nikita Khrushchev held their famous “kitchen debate” during the summer of the year.

Standing in front of washers and driers, Nixon and Khrushchev declared that their respective system of government was bigger and better than the other guy’s. On display before Dickie and Niki at the Moscow show was America’s futuristic exhibit known as the Miracle Kitchen.

The Miracle Kitchen of 1959, which actually began touring in 1956, was a worldwide sensation; it was the kind of “gee-whiz” futuristic thing you’d see, just a few years later, at the New York World’s Fair’s G.M. Futurama exhibit.

The mockup of the kitchen-of-tomorrow was built by the creative designers and skilled technicians at RCA-Whirlpool.

While not every “gee-whiz” Miracle Kitchen gadget worked (the master-control analog-digital computer appears to have been a dummy), that didn’t seem to matter too much to visitors. The exhibit was designed to be eye candy; it helped promote the American suburban way-of-life via nifty, new electric appliances that were just around the corner.

In addition to the futuristic devices for the kitchen, a master computer for making auto meals and storing recipes or controlling food inventories, a built-in color T.V. to enjoy while cooking, a smooth, all-electric table-top for cooking, and a self-propelled, floor-cleaning robot—Miracle Kitchen came complete with a staff of smartly attired professional female models. Sure, Miracle Kitchen’s female models didn’t look much like housewives of the era, either American or Soviet, but then who cared?

Now, looking back from 2017 at the Miracle Kitchen exhibit, all the gadgets seem to be Populace, sci-fi props of Hollywood movies of the era. I wonder what our modern “gee-whiz” stainless steel appliances will look like half a century hence?

- The editor