Get involved: Your local government needs you

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the Kosciuszko Bridge in New York City to be lit green in support of the Paris Accord on June 1. The display, said the governor, is a sign that state and local governments can take policy into their own hands.

To say it’s been an exciting time for current affairs is an understatement.

But despite the tectonic shockwaves at the domestic and international levels, life is humming along here in our sleepy little communities.

2017 is an election year.

A majority of elected officials in the North Country are up for re-election, from town supervisors to county legislators and dogcatchers.

Sadly, if past trends continue, many of these seats will go uncontested.

During our time in the trenches, we’ve always marveled at the gulf between awareness of federal policy and local government.

For instance, someone may be well-versed in the nuances of foreign policy and will argue until they’re blue in the face — often with misleading or unverifiable information — but have no idea, or interest, regarding how their local tax dollars are allocated.

This is happening now more so than ever as the country retreats into their own hyper-partisan corners.

That’s not to say that these giant shifts in federal policy are unimportant — climate change, health care and immigration policy are massive pillars underpinning our society — but we think local issues are also very important, too.

And so is your own involvement.

Take the governor’s new consolidation panels, for instance.

County governments are now being required to convene panels of stakeholders to find ways to save money.

While the plans are subject to approval by legislative bodies, localities will have to present them to taxpayers in a series of at least three public meetings this summer.

This is really important because local officials depend on you to keep them accountable, and just one phone call might curb some of the local excesses we see that drive up our tax bills — like the unnecessary purchase of new highway equipment, for instance.

Upset about renegade purchases? Here’s your chance to put the kibosh on that new paver or dump truck.

Take green energy as another example.

While President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. of the Paris Accord has people seeing red, local governments often take the lead in facilitating green energy projects.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week the Empire State will continue to work with the public and private sectors to fulfill the benchmarks set by the now-abandoned treaty.

The newly-minted U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of willing states, is committed to holding up those ideals — even if the feds are saying “no thanks.”

Cities and towns are also developing clean energy strategies.

You can have a role in that, too.

Local governments are taking the lead on another critical issue.

Infrastructure.

Plattsburgh, for instance, is walking a highwire between repairing their long-neglected sewer and water infrastructure while also attempting to slash spending.

Nearly every locality in the North Country is facing massive projects.

This is particularly salient now that the president will spend this week rolling out a number of federal transportation initiatives that will impact local governments — especially those in rural areas like ours where infrastructure is falling apart.

Specifics on how to upgrade the nation’s roads and bridges are still being hashed out, but rest assured, local insight will be key considering the Trump administration is widely expected to ask cities and states to pay more for rebuilding their infrastructure.

By now, you get the point —

The federal government sets the trajectory of our nation, and the rest of us follow. But the millions of regular folks serving on the frontlines of local government are just as critical in carrying out these functions and ensuring accountability and efficiency to taxpayers.

Good people are needed as responsible stewards.

And yes, this includes even the traditional punchline in local government, the dogcatcher, whose presence is coming under scrutiny as Clinton County chews on the idea of moving to a countywide system of enforcing local animal control laws.

It’s not too late to get involved — and you can make a difference.

Candidates are now circulating petitions for local office.

The deadline for party petitions is July 10 to 13, which means you’ve got about a month to figure out how you’re going to change the world — at least here at the local level.

We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating:

Those who don’t vote regularly — the young, the poor and the uneducated — have different needs and visions for their community than their more engaged counterparts, including the older, the affluent and the second-home owners.

So what’s it going to be?

While these local seats aren’t glamorous, they’re essential in maintaining a degree of stability in the world — at least here at the local level.