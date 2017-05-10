Getting back on track

From the editor

Since the 19th century, Vermont’s history has been intimately linked to railroads. In the heyday of rail, when the Rutland Railroad ruled the roads, Vermont was a regional leader. Even today, Vermont’s so-called Western Corridor is a vital rail link between Albany-Bennington-Rutland-Burlington-Essex Junction and St. Albans.

Starting this year, places like downtown Middlebury are getting long overdue railroad infrastructural improvements despite the fact that temporary inconveniences from local rail-related construction will affect merchants, residents and tourists.

Despite the rebirthing pains, Vermont is once again poised to be a leader in a new age of trains.

Thanks to citizen and industry advocacy groups such as the Vermont Rail Action Network (VRAN), the Green Mountain State is in good shape when it comes to showing the way to improvements and expansion of railroad service.

And in the case of VRAN, Executive Director Christopher Parker of Putney has been a tireless ambassador for the cause of Vermont railroads and rail service.

However, when it comes to rail here, a few concerns need to be addressed before too long:

•Track upgrades: Vermont comes up short when it comes to industry standards. According to VRAN, not all of our tracks can handle 286,000-pound rail cars, thus only 82 percent of our rail system can be used currently.

•Western Corridor: U.S. and Vermont officials need to improve tracks to raise speeds to 59 mph, says VRAN, which means more freight and passengers.

•Making connections: A gap in Vermont transportation’s network comes when passengers can’t find easy connections with buses. Also, trucks are a vital part of freight rail, so better terminal facilities are needed.

Investing more in rail will help Vermonters by reducing pollution (shipping by rail instead of trucks reduces carbon pollution by two-thirds, noise pollution by one half, and fossil-fuel consumption by two thirds, again, according to VRAN). Also, upgrading Vermont rail is a lot cheaper than the cost of yearly highway projects--but that’s not to mean that we must choose either one or the other.

Also, relying on rail transportation helps embattled Vermont farmers: rail can help lower delivery prices for farm-related fuels and feed grain.

