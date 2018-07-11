Give early High Peaks overuse measures a chance

× Expand File photo Some environmental groups have called for more restrictive parking measures alongside Route 73 in North Elba and Keene in Essex County.

The High Peaks are groaning under the weight of an unprecedented surge of tourism.

Sure, our new pals are spending money in local communities. But with their sunny social media hashtags comes an uptick in traffic accidents, parking fiascos, search-and-rescue operations and piles of waste left on the mountaintops.

As a result of the mounting problems, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) introduced a pilot project ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend to tamp down on public safety issues along the popular Route 73 corridor stretching from Keene to Lake Placid.

The initial actions include “striping” lots to better delineate parking, increasing the number of Port-O-Potties and installing educational kiosks to steer visitors elsewhere, as well as flashing electronic boards pointing to their existence.

The DEC will also further limit roadside parking in additional areas to improve the line of sight for motorists.

These are all good, common-sense solutions that are long overdue considering the horror stories have been stacking up for years.

While some skeptics were quick to criticize the effectiveness of the actions over the weekend, the DEC and other stakeholders involved in the efforts should be commended for being proactive.

Obviously, some kinks need to be worked out — we’re not entirely sure kiosks are enough to convince people to forgo their debut trip up Algonquin— and the state agency has admitted this is the first in series of proposed measures to promote sustainable visitation.

But we also cannot underestimate the effectiveness of educational outreach and social media campaigns.

A stakeholder pointed out that often this guest misbehavior — the illegal parking, the erratic driving, the eroded and environmentally-decimated trails with poo everywhere — is a result of ignorance, and ongoing and prolonged education for these visitors by the community will likely be needed in order for bad habits to be culled.

This week is sure to be full of fast-moving developments.

The Adirondack Park Agency and DEC are currently reviewing draft Unit Management Plan (UMP) amendments for the High Peaks Wilderness and Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest Areas.

If approved, larger changes will be on the way, including the permanent relocation of the Cascade and Porter mountain trailhead to the nearby Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex, as well as creation of a new trail up Mt. Van Hoevenberg by Columbus Day Weekend in October.

Those are good ideas.

So are the ones presented by environmental groups, including the implementation of a permit system for hikers, presented by the Adirondack Wild, and a parking reservation system, offered by the Adirondack Council.

Again, despite efforts to direct visitors elsewhere, the High Peaks will always be the main attraction, and asking outdoor adventurers to go somewhere else is akin to asking lovebirds to visit Paris but take a hard pass at going up the Eiffel Tower.

The devil is obviously in the details, and we like the idea of multi-year test programs to see if these are ideas worth implementing on a permanent basis.

We also agree with the Adirondack Council that the APA should give the DEC more time to weigh the UMPs to ensure compliance with the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan, the document that governs all land-use issues in the Adirondacks.

The green group joins others who contend the APA accelerated the review process of the DEC’s plan without reacting to the public comments generated, a measure criticized by the nonprofit as an “administrative shortcut.”

Considering how much is at stake, stepping on the brakes might not be a bad idea.

Lastly, we’d be remiss if we didn’t echo the clarion call for the state to hire more forest rangers, who are on the frontlines grappling with these issues daily, performing heroic feats of rescue as stewardship falls by the wayside.