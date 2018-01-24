Giving tax credits to employers to hire recovering addicts is a good idea

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has introduced legislation that would give employers a tax break for hiring people in recovery from drug addiction.

Opiates continue to have the country in a chokehold.

Overdoses are now the leading cause of death of Americans under the age of 50.

And the growth of fentanyl and other laboratory-created derivatives has given the crisis an even deadlier dimension as dealers are increasingly cutting their product with a substance designed for terminal cancer patients.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this” has become a common refrain of law enforcement officials.

They’re right.

Any responsible strategy must pair law enforcement crackdowns with recovery, education and prevention.

Recovering addicts could use all the help they can get.

That’s why we think legislation proposed by state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) to provide employers with a tax break for hiring people in recovery from drug addiction is a good one.

The legislation will provide employment opportunities to those participating in select state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services-approved addiction rehabilitation programs.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has promised to introduce similar legislation and rally support amongst her colleagues.

The proposed legislation, which was introduced earlier this month, was borne out of a Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County meeting.

These groups, among others, are on the frontlines of beating back this epidemic.

The North Country is a terrific place.

But its rural, remote nature and general lack of services does lend itself to addiction.

Giving recovering addicts a leg up and a sense of purpose will go a long ways to ensure recovery, and help to incentivize continued sobriety.

Employers may have reservations about hiring a former addict. But addiction crosses all demographic lines, and affects everyone, shredding households and lives with equal disregard for class, ethnicity and background.

This bill helps end that stigma surrounding addiction.

Of course, the devil is in the details.

We’re always wary of how tax breaks impact others in the community.

And we’re guarded about privacy concerns.

But the proposed bill appears to be a step in the right direction.

We also want to give kudos to Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has co-sponsored a raft of heroin prevention bills as part of a bipartisan task force this year.

Items included in the proposals include ending a ban on Medicaid-funded drug treatment for those who are incarcerated.

This is huge for addicts in jail who have been temporarily stripped of their Medicaid benefits, which include medication to aid in detoxification and other services.

Combating the epidemic is a truly a community effort, and we’re happy to see our lawmakers doing their part.