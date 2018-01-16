× Expand Photo provided On Jan. 10, Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets Anson Tebbetts assembled the state’s Milk Commission to evaluate proposals and prepare recommendations to the congressional delegation for the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.

We’re a week late but we’d like to wish everyone a belated Happy National Milk Day!

On Jan. 11, the State of Vermont commemorated this special day when milk started being delivered in sterilized glass bottles back in 1878. It’s no secret that Vermont is a dairy state.

“Dairy farming and production is a large part of the state’s cultural and economic identity, bringing $2.2 billion in economic activity each year,” according to Trevor Audet of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.

Audet helped celebrate the day last week along with Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Milk is responsible for more sales than any other Vermont agricultural product .

“In 2017,” Audet said, “the legislature recognized that dairy farming is vital to maintaining a strong economy and protecting and preserving Vermont’s rural landscape. To determine the health of the state’s dairy industry, ensure that there’s an adequate supply of milk for all consumers and ensure equitable pricing for farmers, the Vermont Milk Commission was formed.”

We should also remember that milk means good health when it comes to the lives of young Vermonters.

“Milk contains nine essential nutrients, three of which are generally under-consumed by American children: calcium, potassium and vitamin D,” Audet noted. “Milk is also used to create a wide variety of other high-quality Vermont dairy products, like cheese, yogurt, sour cream, butter, and ice cream.”

So, while we’re a week late, the Eagle would like to say thanks all our local dairy farmers who work hard each and every day to produce one of nature’s healthiest and nutritious products.

- The Eagle