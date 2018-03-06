H412: What would Jesus do?

× Expand Public domain image Pictured: A homeless family in 1883.

In the Vermont State House this month there’s a move on to create a ‘Homeless Bill of Rights’.

Rep. Tom Stevens of Waterbury, the sponsor of a new bill, titled H412, has asked Vermonters the question, “What would Jesus do?” H412 was introduced to the legislature less than three weeks ago and has caused some surprisingly concerns.

As reported by Guy Page, a freelance capitol reporter whose State Headliners column appears in this newspaper, Rep. Stevens is astonished by the reaction to H412 by fellow Vermonters.

According to Page, “Stevens expressed frustration that some Vermonters – including local governments and retail business owners – are concerned it would give special powers to homeless people.”

Imagine that. How far have we wandered from our society’s heritage of charity, simple and unwashed?

“(The homeless) are about the most powerless class of people in our society,” Stevens told Page regarding H412. “I have to ask, ‘What would Jesus do?’”According to Page’s legislative news report on H412, the proposed law simply “affirms for homeless people the same rights of employment, medical care, voting and many other rights enjoyed by non-homeless people, including the right to use and move freely in public spaces, including public sidewalks, parks, transportation, and buildings, in the same manner as any other person and without discrimination on the basis of his or her housing status.”

But what seemed to get the attention of a few business folks was language in an early draft that appeared to make panhandling ok.

Page has noted that Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns was one of the more vocal opponents of H412, at least as it’s drafted currently.Two weeks ago now, Horn met with the General, Housing & Military Affairs Committee and expressed her constituents concerns about the panhandling issue.

“Both municipalities and the state are working hard to grow the economy and make our downtowns welcoming places for all who want to go there,” she said. “Downtowns are centers for all kinds of special festivals and activities, as well as locations for retail stores, restaurants, craft brew enterprises and much more. Soliciting outside those businesses that have cast their fate with the success of downtowns is frequently a deterrent to people entering those businesses and spending the money that keeps them afloat, and soliciting at busy intersections is a public safety risk to both pedestrians and drivers. It is the act of soliciting, the lack of balance between soliciting and economic growth, and not the status of the person’s housing that is problematic for municipalities.”

We’re not sure what of make of Karen Horn’s statement. Is it being fair to Vermont’s homeless? Should we assume panhandling will increase under H412 if enacted? Are some business owners too focused on their own narrow interests in making money, perhaps too reactionary over this social problem of ours? Is it time to consider Rep. Stevens’ comment and ask ourselves that most uncomfortable of questions: “What Jesus would do?”

