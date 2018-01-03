The staff of the Vermont/Addison Eagle wish all our readers and advertisers a very Happy New Year.

We encourage everyone to buy local, support our local businesses and all our hard-workign farmers.

We pass along the following fun new year wishes which originated with one of our favorite bloggers, Richard Kronick:

-My New Year’s resolution is to be a little less perfect so I can stop making everyone else look so bad.

-This coming year may you have happiness, good health, prosperity and finally realize how awesome I really am.

-May you grow old enough that you struggle to stay up until midnight, prefer to stay home on New Year’s Eve and are unable to remember what a New Year celebration was like when you were young.

-To all of my Facebook friends, may your Facebook page be full of New Year wishes from people you barely know.

-May your New Year’s resolution be in high definition. And may you be too drunk to understand that joke.

-New Year’s resolutions are a to-do list for the first week of January.

-May the New Year hurry up and come so we can finally get past this holiday season and get on with our lives.

-Happy New Year! Here’s hoping that we can stay up later than 9 o’clock.

-My New Year’s resolution is to stop pretending that you don’t annoy me so much.

Happy 2018 everyone!