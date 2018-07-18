Heat wave revelations

× Expand Green Mountain Power line worker Matt Butler working at the Panton solar/storage facility.

Several readers expressed interest regarding our Panton energy storage story appearing in last week’s Eagle. Well, now that the heat wave is over (at least for now), we’ve learned even more about Green Mountain Power’s (GMP) unusual network of community solar facilities and Tesla Powerwall batteries installed in residence around the Middlebury-Rutland region.

According to GMP’s numbers, the stored energy which did the big job during the heat wave was equal to removing 5,000 homes off the grid.

Last week, GMP President and CEO Mary Powell talked about the heat wave and the storage network. “These new technologies, in partnership with customers and communities, are really paying off for all of the customers we serve,” she said.

Powell added that during the heat wave, the utility was able to lower the peak of the usage by “ensuring the stability and safety of the grid, and driving down costs.”

According to Powell, with the solar-storage facilities in Panton and Rutland plus the nearly 500 household Tesla Powerwalls, the utility was able offset approximately 17,600 pounds of carbon, the equivalent of not using about 910 gallons of gasoline. While nearly 1,000 gallons of petrol doesn’t sound like much, and I suppose it really isn’t in the overall picture of things, it does show that these everyday (stored) power sources are 90 percent carbon free.

“This is what our energy future looks like, and it is here now,” Powell said last week. “Our goal is to continue to expand our network of stored energy and low-carbon solutions to benefit all of our customers.” Even more households will see Tesla units being installed in the next few years.

According to recent utility reports, the regional power demand hit its peakbetween 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., on July 5. But let’s remember that the year 2018 is not over yet; additional summer (and even winter) demand remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, GMP’s Powell also assured customers last week that the utility “will continue to monitor demand, and deploy its growing network of stored energy to offset carbon and costs for customers.”

— The Eagle