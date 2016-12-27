Hello Vermont!

× Expand Photo by Charles Mossey Photography Alycia Bacon, 27, standing in front of the King Memorial Fountain in Washington Park, Albany.

As the new editor of The Vermont Eagle, I wanted to use the last editorial of the 2016 year to introduce myself. You may have read in the previous issue that Lou Varricchio has resigned from his position at the Eagle and has decided to pursue other opportunities.

My name is Alycia Bacon and I’m in the process of relocating to Addison County from New York and I am excited to take this next step in my career. To be honest, growing up I always dreamed of moving to the West Coast but I am constantly amazed at what the East has to offer (seasons!).

Although I currently live in Albany, I’m actually from Scottsdale, AZ. In 2010 I decided I was ready for a change of pace so I took what I could carry and moved to Schenectady. I had two bags of luggage, $60, and my guitar. And, wow, I sure have come a long way since then. While in the Capital Region I worked as a writer and a portrait photographer, in addition to continuing my education.

In 2014 I began to practice Mixed Martial Arts and it completely changed my life. As a survivor of an abusive relationship I found incredible strength and a sense of empowerment through learning self defense. My other passions include music, travel, community service, and I am very spiritual. I’ve been to about half of the 50 states and to Australia.

As the captain of this news organization, I would like to continue our reputation as your go-to source for community news. This newspaper should and will be a reflection of the community.

In the coming year I look forward to mixing things up and becoming fully integrated in the community. In the meantime, I encourage you to reach out to me. You’ll likely see me around town (I have many looks but you will remember my face) and you can also follow me on Facebook @illeatchabacon. My goal as editor is to connect, engage, and inspire.

In this time of political unrest and instability, our local communities are extremely important. I believe that our differences make us strong and that conversation is key to preserving and bettering our American way of life. We need to be able to work through our challenges through discussion and open mindedness. I believe we will find solutions to the problems we’re facing but we cannot lose hope or shut down: we must unite and fight for a sustainable future.

If you have a community event you would like me to be a part of then please don’t hesitate to ask. Thank you for reading and I hope you enjoy my first issue as your editor of The Vermont Eagle. I also hope you will write to me and share your thoughts. Let me know how I can better serve you by telling me what topics you’d like to see in the paper. Your feedback is important to me and I hope that you will come to see me as a friend and trusted communicator. My door is always open and I can be reached at alycia@addison-eagle.com.