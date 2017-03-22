Here’s to the state champion Vikings!

I remember being there.

It was the first time I had been to the Glens Falls Civic Center for a game of any kind, let alone the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four.

I remember the first game Moriah ever played in the state championship round, with Mike Fernandez launching a shot late in the fourth quarter that would give the Vikings a trip to the Class D championship game, winning over the defending state champion Faith Heritage, as well.

But, I also remember Mike Hoyt, who scored 45 points on seven three points as SS Seward defeated the Vikings in the title game.

I remember the feeling of heartbreak, but also of accomplishment from the players and coach Brian Cross.

“It’s great for the school and the community,” Cross said at the time. “Look at how the community came out to support us here in Glens Falls. I am really proud of the kids and we played hard throughout the tournament.”

I remember 2013, the first of what is now five consecutive Section VII Class D title won by the Vikings, this one against Schroon Lake, 49-44.

The came the regional semifinal where a pair of late turnovers kept the Vikings away from the final four, with Derek Brassard and Tyler Pratt each had chances at a game-tying three but were turned away by Madrid-Waddington, 49-46.

“Our goal was to win the sectional title and I am proud of what our team accomplished this year,” Cross said at the time.

I also remember, however, there was a feeling of optimism. A young center named Adam Jaquish scored 12 points in that game, and there were several younger players coming behind: Slattery, Trombley, Stahl and more.

The came 2014, and I remember the 48-37 win over the Eagles, then the regional semifinal against then freshman Kobe Lufkin and the Argyle Scots, where Jaquish had a monster night, scoring 25 points to go with 20 rebounds after having outscored and rebounded the Scots in each of the first three quarters (end of three was Jaquish 25-17, Argyle 23-11).

The came the regional final rematch with the Yellow jackets, earning revenge against M-W with a 10-point win and making their way back to the Civic Center for the second time.

The came New York Mills. I remember the feeling was a little similar to 2003 — happy to be there — after all, this was the first chance for these kids to have their moment on the big stage. At the same point, they wanted to make a statement this time, knowing a core part of the team would be returning over the next two seasons (senior Tyler Pratt said, “I’m looking forward to being back here next year and watching them play.”).

It turned into a long day, as New York Mills started their run to a state championship with a 57-24 win over the Vikings.

At that time, Cross felt the same way about his young core.

“To get here is a great accomplishment and it will help them to know how hard they need to work not only to get back here, but to get to play on Saturday,” he said.

I remember waiting for the seasons to change to get back to basketball in the fall of 2014, heading into winter and 2015 not as much with hope, but expectation that the Vikings would again be in Glens Falls.

I remember Moriah pulling out to a ridiculous lead over Keene in the Section VII final, only to watch the Beavers claw their way back into the game and bring the PSUC Fieldhouse to its feet before Moriah earned a 56-42 win late.

Then came the win over Germantown. I remember sitting on the sideline and their coach yelling about everything. Seriously, everything. Officiating, timing, chairs. Nothing was right.

Anyways, they won, let’s move on.

Then came Bridgehampton and one of the finest first half performances as Taylor Slattery went off for 18 of his 21 points in the opening 16 minutes, including a pair of dunks that brought the fans to their feet.

But then I remember that zone. The Killer Bee 1-3-1 that turned the flowing Moriah offense into confusion and turnovers, leading to a 31-9 run that moved Bridgehampton onto the state championship game.

This time, I remember there was a little more concern on the faces of the Moriah faithful. This was supposed to be the next step: get to the finals this year, win a title the next.

“I am hoping this will motivate them to do the same thing they have done the past two years and maybe a little more,” Cross said.

As the 2015-16 season, the bombshell of no more games at the Civic Center following the 2016 final four was dropped. I remember — no one was happy about that.

I also think it gave more urgency to the goal of Moriah at that point. Undefeated again, a 62-44 win over Willsboro and regional win to head to the Civic Center yet again.

I remember, it looked like the Jaquish-Slattery era was going to end early, down 59-46 with 5:26 left in the game.

Pack it in. Time to go home.

Or...

Panama would not score another point in the game as the Vikings would go on a 16-0 run, part of a 31-9 overall comeback bid which tied the final four record and propelled the Vikings back into the state title game for the first time since 2003.

I remember the slam by Slattery, the fist pumping from Dylan Trombley and Joey Stahl, them moment the Vikings took the lead and the look on the Panama bench when they did, and the release of excitement when the final buzzer sounded.

Then, however, I remember the threes. Oriskany. Fifteen of them. Another state record that broke the old one, also set against Moriah by SS Seward. A 79-54 loss.

I remember the heartbreak. They were all grateful for the moment, but hurt they had not realized that state goal. Six seniors were leaving. It might be time for a rebuild.

Even Cross said so.

“We have a good core returning... It may take us a year or two, but we’ll have a shot to make it back.”

I remember I agreed, but having seen younger players like Dewey Snyder and other play in some blowouts, there was definitely talent there and it did no appear, to me, like anyone would be challenging them in Class D within the section, although they may take some losses in league play.

I remember that didn’t happen — well, just once, to a team that was not intimidated by the Vikings in, of course, their rival, Ticonderoga.

I also remember the Vikings getting revenge for that win on Ticonderoga’s floor, leading them to another CVAC regular season title, be it with one loss instead of their previous three unblemished league seasons.

Then came the blowouts. Four games where the Vikings showed they were the best Class D school in the northeast. Lake Placid, Crown Point, Willsboro and Argyle were all turned away by the freight train that was the Moriah momentum as they made a beeline for Binghamton.

I also remember I had a terrible headache at the end of the Argyle game...

I also remember thinking, this may be the team.

Then I got sick, so I remember checking in on the Final Four game while watching Beekmantown in Troy. Moriah did what they do, jump out to a big lead, keep the lead, and win the game. Now it was off to the title game for the second straight year.

I remember thinking is Moriah ever going to get a break in the state title game throughout the first half as whistles and possessions went away from them and to Newfield. It was a one point game at halftime, but Newfield was controlling tempo, which was not good.

I remember almost giving up midway through the third, but still thinking if Moriah can establish their tempo, they have this game in the bag.

I remember Moriah did establish their tempo and put the game in the bag.

The fact is, I remember all of these moments because I was at all of these moments. I had been to all but one of the Vikings final four games and championship games — the only sports reporter who can say that.

I have seen these players, coaches and fans cheer, cry, yell and moan with every possession at the Civic Center and Memorial Arena.

I had watched the players on the sidelines and parents in the stands as their expressions changed throughout games, always ending with a sobering frown.

Until now. Now they were smiling. They were yelling. They were tearing up.

So was I. You go on a run like this for five years, you can’t help but feel something for the coaches, players and parents of this team that finally made their mark as champions of New York State after years of hard work, frustrations and near misses.

It is finally the Vikings’ time, and we could not be happier for them.

It’s something I will always remember.

Keith Lobdell is the Sun Community News Sports Editor. Reach him at keith@suncommunitynews.com.