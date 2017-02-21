Holidays misunderstood

While watching TV this weekend, I heard a commercial for a large furniture chain store that announced, “Don’t miss the final week of our Presidents’ Day sale!”

I’m not sure I understand the correlation between reduced prices on a new dining room table and a day meant to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. Last month, a day intended to recognize the birthday of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was instead an opportunity for stores to offer less expensive washing machines.

It seems that stores are using more and more holidays as an opportunity to hold the “biggest sale ever”, instead of recognizing the holiday for what it is.

I worked in a retail store for a number of years, and it seemed like with each passing holiday or long weekend, we received increasingly larger boxes of marketing to advertise a sale, and it would get put up earlier and earlier.

Memorial Day — which should be devoted to remembering those brave men and women who gave their lives for our country — is now merely known as the (un)official start to summer, BBQ’s, and camping trips, along with the opportunity for steep discounts at all major retailers.

I am proud to be married to a United States Marine Corps veteran. While I strongly believe that veterans should be recognized and honored year round, I appreciate that we have a day set aside in November specifically for acknowledgement of their service. Instead, it’s another opportunity for 25 percent off flat screen televisions, and buy one get one free t-shirts.

Even if we accept the fact that holidays will continue to be exploited by advertisers, we then have to accept that it will no longer be just that day. Take the aforementioned furniture store advertising the final week of their sale. The last time I checked, Presidents’ Day was only one day. If they were in their final week, how long did the sale last for?

Easter candy already lined the seasonal aisle in the grocery store two weeks ago, before we had even made it to Valentine’s Day. The Christmas shopping season now starts before Halloween, before we have made it through Veterans’ Day or Thanksgiving.

I’m not saying this is ever going to go away, and I am also not going to say I never take advantage of some of these holiday sales. But just do me a favor, and next time you’re shopping a holiday weekend blowout at your favorite clothing or appliance store, please make sure you know the real reason behind the holiday.

—The Editor