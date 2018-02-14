Hosting a town hall would be a win-win-win for Stefanik, constituents — and critics

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) should host a town hall.

Rep. Elise Stefanik faced a tough crowd last May after voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The crowd was angry that day.

But she fended off tough questions with ease.

And she should do it again.

Stefanik’s famous aversion for town halls and unscripted events has become something of an Achilles’ heel for the sophomore lawmaker, who is seeking a third term this fall.

The dizzying array of opponents seeking to unseat her in November drape the issue around her neck every chance they can get.

And it’s become a war cry for the disgruntled progressive activists who have issued all sorts of hysterical jeers to batter her for perceived slights.

While crude and counterproductive, their hostility can at least be understood:

People just want a chance to hold their elected officials accountable.

To her credit, Stefanik was the first lawmaker to host a town hall-style meeting following last year’s controversial health care vote.

She’s held countless events across the district over the past three years, including dozens of meet and greets, telephone conference calls, small group meetings, as well as numerous appearances where she engages in retail politics with local voters.

And you know what?

She’s really good at them.

Stefanik excels at connecting with people, which makes her aversion to town halls that much more puzzling.

She’s a skilled politician, and has empathy and the ability to connect with voters.

We’ve always found the lawmaker to be well-versed on the issues and able to speak at length about almost any subject, as well as hold up to questioning.

But people still want that old-fashioned town hall setting.

Holding these events would be a win-win-win for the lawmaker, her constituents and the seething fraction of the electorate who finds her aversion to be so problematic.

But most of all, it will give Stefanik a chance to deflate the conspiracy theories that have unfortunately come to dominate our politics, and retain the narrative as a can-do, attentive lawmaker.

Because this avoidance allows critics to rebrand her as aloof and distant, which we’ve found really isn’t the case.

Obviously town halls have their drawbacks.