Is there hope for a bipartisan DACA remedy?

× Expand Wikipedia image by Pax Ahimsa Gethen Protesters hold various signs and banners at a pro-DACA rally in San Francisco last year.

We believe H.R. 4760, also called the Securing America’s Future Act bill now in the U.S. Congress, is a commonsense solution to the DACA problem that both parties, despite their many on-going policy differences, can get behind.

This national legislation will provide renewable, three-year work permits to DACA recipients in exchange for ending chain migration and the visa lottery and mandating use of the E-Verify system.

Some background detail is in order at this point:

DACA is short for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the U.S. immigration policy that allowed some individuals who entered the country (as minors and had either entered or remained in the country illegally) to get a two years of deferred action from deportation and then to be eligible for a work permit. The former Obama administration policy was rescinded by the Trump administration back in September.

We believe 4760 offers a fair deal that allows current DACA recipients to remain in the U.S. and have a normal life, while at the same time drastically improving our immigration system.

So far, H.R. 4760 has 85 cosponsors and we believe, by far, it’s the best DACA proposal on the table in Congress.

On top of this bill, a new Harvard-Harris poll appears to back up the fact that this legislation is exactly what most middle-of-the-road American voters want.

The Harvard-Harris poll surveyed registered voters and found that:

81 percent want immigration reduced from its current level of 1 million;

68 percent support ending the visa lottery;

60 percent support ending chain migration; and

65 percent favor a deal that gives DACA recipients amnesty in exchange for ending; chain and lottery and increased border security.

This important, scientific poll shows that the American people overwhelmingly support the Securing America’s Future Act.

We admit it’s a very long shot, but we hope Vermont’s U.S. Congressman Peter Welch (D) can rise above the bipartisan discord in Washington and help cosponsor the Securing America’s Future Act bill.

Editor’s note: Special thanks to Numbers USA for providing us with background material for this commentary.

-The Eagle