It’s time to talk about colorectal cancer

We’d like to draw your attention this week to a somewhat taboo issue — but shouldn’t be.

Colorectal cancer.

A few facts as we reach the midway point of National Colon Cancer Awareness Month:

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women in the U.S., killing 50,000 people annually.

Each year, 140,000 new cases are diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seventy-five percent of colorectal cancer occurs in people who have no known risk factors, and the causes are not well understood.

And the shocker:

A recent study from the American Cancer Society making the rounds in the medical community has found cancer rates of the colon and rectum, which had been dropping steadily for those born between 1890 and 1950, have been increasing for those born since 1950.

According to that study, 13,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancers will be diagnosed in Americans under 50 this year.

It’s all scary stuff, especially considering signs and symptoms — unexplained weight loss, blood in your stool, sustained stomach cramps — don’t start manifesting themselves until it’s too late.

We’re sorry to scare you — especially Gen X’ers and Millennials who think you’re invincible — but hope to raise some awareness about this very real threat.

But some good news:

Despite the frightening figures, the disease is highly preventable, especially if you get screened beginning at the age of 50.

In our area, a number of health care providers offer preventive services, including to those with limited insurance.

The Cancer Services Program of Clinton County is a good example, joining efforts by the FitzPatrick Cancer Center to screen 80 percent of the eligible population by next year, a nationwide initiative.

The Glens Falls Hospital, too, has been hosting services — including a free seminar this past week.

The screenings are unpleasant — there’s no doubt about it.

But a few minutes of discomfort is worth the security that you’ll be around for years to come.

We hope you consider getting screened today.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola. We want to hear from you. Drop us a line on our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, to share your thoughts.