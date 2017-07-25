Judge, jury, executioner

Public domain image
Tet Offensive in Saigon by USIA in 1968
Journalists are proud of their skills in being able to “freeze-frame” historical and other newsworthy moments either in print, online or through a camera lens.
While the goal of news objectivity in journalism has been derided by various political factions in recent years, I'd like to think that most reporters and photojournalists honestly strive for that lofty goal. No matter, all human endeavors (journalism being no exception) end up being colored by our own environment, past, politics, world view, and a natural rush to judgement.
Like so many things in life, a newsworthy moment is circumscribed by things both unsaid and unseen.
A picture may be worth a thousand words, as the old adage goes, but those thousand words are based on what we see and how we react, viscerally, at a glance.
The most iconic and disturbing photograph of the U.S. phase of the decades-long Vietnam War has been seared into the minds of a generation.
A still-talked about 1968 Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, taken by Eddie Adams of the Associated Press, was key in accelerating the anti-war movement here at home.
Adams now famous photo shows South Vietnam National Police Chief Gen. Nguyen Ngoc Loan executing a Viet Cong prisoner—identified as Capt. Nguen Van Lem aka Bay Lop—in the head, at point blank range, in downtown Saigon. (The incident occurred on Feb. 1, 1968, during the start of North Vietnam’s ill-fated Tet Offensive.)
This violent image was reproduced worldwide in newspapers, magazines, and even on television (an NBC-TV cameraman was with Adams and shot 16mm film footage of the incident for immediate broadcast), but the tragic incident’s backstory has rarely been told by the press.
While this untold story does not condone Gen. Loan’s on-camera execution, it does put Adams’s disturbing image in perspective.
Gen. Loan had been targeted for assassination several times in the weeks leading up to Feb. 1.
When Loan proved elusive, Capt. Lem (the Viet Cong assassin) went after the family members of Loan’s best friend, Lt. Col. Nguyen Tuan.
In this instance, Lem was successful in killing Loan’s friend, and then slitting the throats of the man’s wife, his 80-year-old mother, and six of his young children (one child apparently survived). Several of Tuan’s children were Gen. Loan’s godchildren.
In short order, Lem was captured and brought to Gen. Loan by U.S. Marines.
According to author Mark W. Woodruff’s book “Unheralded Victory…” (Ballantine Books, 2005), “When Gen. Loan asked where the man had been captured, the Marines replied. The Viet Cong agent (Lem) then gained media immortality as Gen. Loan, unconcerned about the clicking of the photographers’ cameras around him, abruptly put a pistol to the killer’s head and summarily executed him.”
After the U.S. pulled out of Vietnam—and Saigon fell in 1975—Gen. Loan sought refuge in the U.S. He did so even as, according to Famous Pictures Magazine, "after the picture and footage flashed across the world there were cries for Loan to be charged with war crimes for his summary execution of Lem…”
Settled in America, the former Vietnam general went undercover, changed his name, and opened a pizzeria in downtown Washington, D.C.—at least until his life changed, yet again, in 1991.
Loan was “outed” by a man—a former New Left anti-war activist—and then forced to sell the business and go into hiding. Loan eventually died at the age of 67 in 1998.
“The general killed the Viet Cong; I killed the general with my camera…,” Adams wrote in Time Magazine at the time of Gen. Loan’s death. “This picture really messed up his life. He never blamed me. He told me if I hadn’t taken the picture, someone else would have, but I’ve felt bad for him and his family for a long time… I sent flowers when I heard that he had died and wrote, ‘I’m sorry. There are tears in my eyes.’”
There’s a deep, disturbing question I ask myself when I look at the violent image which galvanized my generation: In the fog of war, and if I was in Gen. Loan’s place, how would I have reacted if my best friend, his wife, his 80-year-old mother, and children had their throats slit by a man standing in front of me?
Editor's note: We do not have permission by A.P. to reprint Eddie Adams photograph. The accompanying photo, taken of the Tet Offensive in Saigon by USIA in 1968, is in the public domain and used for illustration purposes only.
– The Eagle