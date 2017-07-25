Judge, jury, executioner

× Expand Public domain image Tet Offensive in Saigon by USIA in 1968

Journalists are proud of their skills in being able to “freeze-frame” historical and other newsworthy moments either in print, online or through a camera lens.

While the goal of news objectivity in journalism has been derided by various political factions in recent years, I'd like to think that most reporters and photojournalists honestly strive for that lofty goal. No matter, all human endeavors (journalism being no exception) end up being colored by our own environment, past, politics, world view, and a natural rush to judgement.

Like so many things in life, a newsworthy moment is circumscribed by things both unsaid and unseen.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, as the old adage goes, but those thousand words are based on what we see and how we react, viscerally, at a glance.

The most iconic and disturbing photograph of the U.S. phase of the decades-long Vietnam War has been seared into the minds of a generation.

A still-talked about 1968 Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, taken by Eddie Adams of the Associated Press, was key in accelerating the anti-war movement here at home.

Adams now famous photo shows South Vietnam National Police Chief Gen. Nguyen Ngoc Loan executing a Viet Cong prisoner—identified as Capt. Nguen Van Lem aka Bay Lop—in the head, at point blank range, in downtown Saigon. (The incident occurred on Feb. 1, 1968, during the start of North Vietnam’s ill-fated Tet Offensive.)

This violent image was reproduced worldwide in newspapers, magazines, and even on television (an NBC-TV cameraman was with Adams and shot 16mm film footage of the incident for immediate broadcast), but the tragic incident’s backstory has rarely been told by the press.

While this untold story does not condone Gen. Loan’s on-camera execution, it does put Adams’s disturbing image in perspective.

Gen. Loan had been targeted for assassination several times in the weeks leading up to Feb. 1.

When Loan proved elusive, Capt. Lem (the Viet Cong assassin) went after the family members of Loan’s best friend, Lt. Col. Nguyen Tuan.

In this instance, Lem was successful in killing Loan’s friend, and then slitting the throats of the man’s wife, his 80-year-old mother, and six of his young children (one child apparently survived). Several of Tuan’s children were Gen. Loan’s godchildren.