Keeping up with the Joneses: 2017 Edition

We’ve all heard — and probably all used — the phrase “Keeping up with the Joneses.” It used to involve peeking over your fence at your neighbor’s landscaping, or subtly glancing at your classmate’s shoes as they walked by your desk.

But these days it has become a whole new beast. Social media has given new legs to competition with your “neighbors.”

Every day, anyone who uses social media of any kind — be it Facebook, Instagram, or the current favorite of our new Commander in Chief, Twitter — gets bombarded with the perfect images of the lives of those that they follow. We see pictures of perfectly Pinterest-worthy houses, with nary a pillow out of place. We see pictures of families out for a day at the park, children dressed adorably and behaving like angels. We see a snapshot of the bouquet of flowers that Sally’s husband sent her at work. And we see a photo of Mr. Brown-down-the-street’s brand new car shining in his driveway.

Keeping up with the Joneses seems harder and harder when we see all of these perfect lives that seem unattainable.

But what we don’t see in that 2x2 square image on Instagram is the fact that the perfectly designed home only looks that clean in that particular corner; the two weeks worth of laundry are sitting unfolded just out of frame. What we don’t see is that it took two hours to get everyone ready and out of the house to go to the park, and 30 seconds after the picture was snapped, the youngest child had a meltdown because he hadn’t napped, and the middle child spilled juice down her white shirt. What we don’t see is the argument that Sally and her husband had the night before that prompted that “romantic” delivery of flowers. And we don’t see the huge pile of debt that Mr. Brown-down-the-street racked up so he could park that status symbol in his front yard.

I read a quote the other day — and then posted it on Instagram ironically enough — that said “Happiness is found when we stop comparing ourselves to other people.” We are so caught up with the greener grass we see on social media, that we forget to look at our own lives and realize what is amazing about them.

I have a beautiful daughter, a husband who loves me, childhood best friends who I consider like sisters and who make me laugh, parents who are my biggest cheerleaders, a roof over our heads, food on my table, and my family is healthy. I honestly couldn’t ask for more. So why then do I feel miserable the second I start to scroll through my news feed?

We are all — myself included — guilty of sharing only the most “Instagram-worthy” snippets of our day to day life. In reality I have a bin of laundry that looks like seven people live in my house instead of three. When I take a picture of my daughter Reagan to post online, I usually sweep a pile of toys or books out of the way so they don’t show in the picture. We’ve lived in our house for almost two years and still have boxes tucked away in closets that we never unpacked.

The next hurdle comes after we’ve clicked the “post” button. Are we really about to measure our worth based on how many little “hearts” our latest image racked up? Or how many “likes” our Facebook status received? For many, the answer is yes.

We are stuck in a cycle of perpetual disappointment in our own lives every time we “log in.” It’s a continual competition to show everyone how amazing our life/home/relationship/parenting/dog is, and if it doesn’t match up to the proverbial Joneses, we feel second rate.

Let’s be realistic please. Give the world a glimpse of the messy and not-so-perfect corners of your life occasionally. Log off your social media accounts and take stock of the things in your life that are perfect just the way they are. Let’s stop comparing ourselves to others, because let’s be honest, we’re all just doing the best we can with what we’ve got. And if you ask me, I think we’re all doing a pretty darn good job.

— The editor