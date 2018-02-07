Kudos to the state on broadband. Now it’s up to the public to hold providers accountable

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the final round of grant awards to provide universal broadband last week in Plattsburgh.
The state is nearing the end of its four-year quest to provide universal broadband by the end of 2018.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the disbursement of the third and final round of grant monies in a visit to Plattsburgh last week.
The governor announced nearly $210 million in direct state investment. Altogether, the state has pledged $500 million, which will be topped with $170 million in federal funds and an equal amount of private monies, making the initiative a $1 billion-plus undertaking.
Once the projects have been implemented, the state promises 100 percent broadband access statewide.
To further break it down, 99.9 percent of New Yorkers will have high speed access, which the state has defined as 100 megabits per second.
That leaves the remaining 0.1 percent of the state’s most “rural and remote areas” — which we can only assume is the Adirondacks — to receive speeds of 25 mbps.
Zeroing on any more precise numbers is a crapshoot, as the state and winning grant providers have said it’s too early to provide that information.
But while the numbers seem infinitesimal, broadband means life and death for our Adirondack communities.
Even just one household or U.S. Census block left behind could be devastating.
The state pledges that the remaining fraction will be covered through satellite service offering speeds of at least 25 mbps.
“One-hundred percent internet access in the North Country,” Cuomo assured dignitaries last week.
Details on the satellite service are still fuzzy, state lawmakers admitted.
We’ve heard some local residents criticize the state for throwing in the towel and saying “good enough.”
We disagree with that.
Thirty percent of New Yorkers, or about 2.4 million locations, lacked access to broadband when the state Broadband Program Office launched the program in 2015.
It’s no small feat to wire not only the state’s most remote places, but arguably the most isolated communities in the entire country.
The state really has entered unchartered territory with this project, which is said to be studied by other states as a blueprint.
However, we do have concerns about handing so much grant money to companies like Frontier Communications, who appear to have a long track record of providing sub-par service to existing subscribers.
We reported this week that Frontier has been the recipient of nearly $44 million in state funds, including nearly $10 million as part of last week’s announcement.
Concerns about their service are prolific across the North Country, with even the Essex County Board of Supervisors chairman arguing the Connecticut-based provider shouldn’t be awarded funds if they cannot provide the service — especially to existing customers.
Frontier hasn’t really done anything to assuage our concerns, issuing only vague promises that subscribers will receive 100 mbps.
So here’s the question:
Does it really count as a win if homes are ostensibly wired for broadband, but the service doesn’t work?
Don’t take it from us, but rather your friends and neighbors across the Adirondacks — from Wilmington to Chesterfield to Indian Lake — who have called us for years with their concerns about Frontier Communications.
We’ve even spoken with some folks who have indicated they will move because they’re so frustrated.
We want to be clear that we support the New NY Broadband Program, and state officials have worked tirelessly in tackling such a visionary project.
They deserve to be commended, and so does the governor.
The program has seen many roadblocks — many of which are outside of Albany’s control, including financial hiccups from providers and the utility companies who must work in tandem with them to install equipment.
Ultimately, the task of monitoring these projects after their completion falls to the state Public Service Commission, who promised to work closely with the BPO to ensure that companies receiving awards, including Frontier, provide good customer service.
The state has done their part.
Now it’s up to customers to ensure their complaints are funneled to the appropriate place, and exercise their rights as consumers to hold these tech companies accountable.