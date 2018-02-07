Kudos to the state on broadband. Now it’s up to the public to hold providers accountable

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the final round of grant awards to provide universal broadband last week in Plattsburgh.

The state is nearing the end of its four-year quest to provide universal broadband by the end of 2018.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the disbursement of the third and final round of grant monies in a visit to Plattsburgh last week.

The governor announced nearly $210 million in direct state investment. Altogether, the state has pledged $500 million, which will be topped with $170 million in federal funds and an equal amount of private monies, making the initiative a $1 billion-plus undertaking.

Once the projects have been implemented, the state promises 100 percent broadband access statewide.

To further break it down, 99.9 percent of New Yorkers will have high speed access, which the state has defined as 100 megabits per second.

That leaves the remaining 0.1 percent of the state’s most “rural and remote areas” — which we can only assume is the Adirondacks — to receive speeds of 25 mbps.

Zeroing on any more precise numbers is a crapshoot, as the state and winning grant providers have said it’s too early to provide that information.

But while the numbers seem infinitesimal, broadband means life and death for our Adirondack communities.

Even just one household or U.S. Census block left behind could be devastating.

The state pledges that the remaining fraction will be covered through satellite service offering speeds of at least 25 mbps.

“One-hundred percent internet access in the North Country,” Cuomo assured dignitaries last week.

Details on the satellite service are still fuzzy, state lawmakers admitted.

We’ve heard some local residents criticize the state for throwing in the towel and saying “good enough.”

We disagree with that.

Thirty percent of New Yorkers, or about 2.4 million locations, lacked access to broadband when the state Broadband Program Office launched the program in 2015.

It’s no small feat to wire not only the state’s most remote places, but arguably the most isolated communities in the entire country.

The state really has entered unchartered territory with this project, which is said to be studied by other states as a blueprint.

However, we do have concerns about handing so much grant money to companies like Frontier Communications, who appear to have a long track record of providing sub-par service to existing subscribers.