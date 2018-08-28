Landlords beware

× Expand Kent Weakley

News about a recent Trump administration housing plan has a few local landlords worried.

A word of warning: Vermont landlords may soon have to deal with a new federal “spread the wealth” plan. Plus, this seems like a plan Vermont’s liberal Gov. Phil Scott is likely to support as a means of helping “the vulnerable”. Of course, we understand the humanity angle, but at what cost to the taxpayers and the freedom of local landlords?

The federal watchdog group Judicial Watch reports that, “Citing a shortage of affordable housing in ‘higher opportunity neighborhoods,’ the Trump administration is strong arming private landlords nationwide into renting to low-income tenants that get government vouchers.”

Last week , we learned, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) launched a special Landlord Taskforce to “coerce” (there’s simply no other word for this action) more property owners to accept taxpayer-funded subsidies.

Who’s behind the plan? It looks like HUD Secretary Ben Carson came up with the plan by creating the special task force. However, the action of special interest groups, which got on Carson’s radar, claim most landlords don’t accept the government vouchers, especially in nicer neighborhoods. That has to change, they told HUD.

So, Carson appears to be following the orders from several social justice groups behind the effort.

“These studies tell us that we have a lot of work to do to engage more landlords, so our Housing Choice Voucher Program can offer real choice to the families we serve,” Carson said in an agency statement announcing the new task force.

Carson’s landlord national engagement campaign will kick of Sept. 20.

“Even after the Trump administration took over, HUD has continued funding Barack Obama’s wasteful, socialist programs,” according to Judicial Watch. Among them, claims the advocacy organization, is a multi-million-dollar effort that aims to transform downtown sections into desirable middle-class neighborhoods.

According to the Legal Encyclopedia, Vermont’s landlord-tenant laws are interesting. “Several... landlord-tenant laws in Vermont affect both property owners and renters, including: restrictions on landlord’s right to access rental property (Vermont landlords must provide 48 hours’ notice of entry)... fair housing rights (discrimination is also prohibited by federal and, often, local laws).”

For all the rights of both parties see the American Apartment Owners Association’s website: www.american-apartment-owners-association.org/landlord-tenant-laws/vermont/.

Be that as it may, will dumping tax dollars into Vermont communities, by forcing landlords to accept housing vouchers, really provide the right spark to ignite the genuine economic change our downtowns need?

— The editor