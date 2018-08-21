Let’s rethink marijuana in Vermont

According to a recent CNN news report, Colorado Gov. John Hickenloper is thinking of recriminalizing marijuana in the Centennial State. You heard right. And here in the Green Mountain State we thought everything was just hunky-dory with legalizing and possibly commercializing recreational pot, right?

Colorado’s 12.5 percent rise in violent crime between 2013 and 2016 may be what’s motivating the governor. More recent data is even more troubling.

“Colorado is regarded nationwide as a laboratory for other states, including Vermont, who are considering legalizing cultivation and sale of marijuana,” notes Guy Page, executive director of Physicians, Families and Friends for a Better Vermont. “At present Vermont has the second-lowest violent crime rate in the nation, just slightly higher than Maine.”

Well, that might be changing if you look at the rising crime rate in Colorado.

Page found that by digging through Denver Police Department statistics, murder is up 53 percent since legalization, with weapons law violations up 71 percent. Why the big increase?

“Drug and narcotics violations, the very category of policing that marijuana legalization was supposed to reduce (in Colorado), are up by a whopping 143 percent,” Page reports.

Page notes that while it’s tough to directly link the big up tick in crime with legal, commercial pot, Gov. Hickenloper seems to be making the connection with the result being buyer’s remorse.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Scott’s Marijuana Advisory Commission’s final report about commercial cultivation and sale recommendations is due on Dec. 15. Are we really ready for this? Is anyone paying close attention to the lessons that Colorado can teach us about this latest social experiment?

Let’s hope Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson, a commission leader and one of the pending report’s writers, will take a very close look at what’s happening with Colorado crime statistics.

— The Eagle