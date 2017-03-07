Last week, we published a letter to the editor from a local resident who expressed the importance of free press, and criticized the president’s claims of “fake news”.

I have since then received two letters in rebuttal to the New Haven man’s opinions.

I personally prefer to not publish or discuss my own individual political views, instead keeping my opinions to myself or within my circle of close family and friends. However, I am happy to print letters we receive from our readers, provided they are respectful.

My goal for the paper is to provide a voice for what is being said in the community, regardless of that voice being Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, a supporter of President Trump, or those who aren’t his biggest fans.

It is important to keep in mind that published letters to the editor do not necessarily represent the views of the editor and staff of the Vermont Eagle, but will hopefully represent the wide variety of opinions that residents of Vermont hold.

One of the things I enjoy about Vermont, is that for the most part, we tend to hold by a “live and let live” mentality. While we may not agree with our neighbors’ beliefs, generally we can agree to disagree and move on.

That is what I hope to achieve with conflicting letters to the editor. When done courteously and respectfully, I feel that it can be constructive to debate opinions regarding various current topics.

Please try to keep in mind that letters to the editor should be “issue-based” in that they should be regarding a specific issue or topic that the writer wishes to discuss, rather than unjustified slams or attacks toward our President or anyone else for that matter.

We do reserve the right to edit portions of Letters to the Editor if we feel they are inappropriate in any way.

Please feel free to email me your letters at any time at cassandra@addison-eagle.com. Please include your name, town of residence, and phone number for verification purposes on any letter submitted.

— The editor