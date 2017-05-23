Local heroes remembered on Memorial Day

Memorial Day should mean more than just hot dogs and parades.

In many Vermont communities, memories of the fallen are never too far away.

Take, for instance, the town of West Rutland.

“We were inspired by the survivors of the war, as well as by the memories of our relatives who served,” said Ken Heleba, one of the committee leaders who helped create the beautiful stone West Rutland War II Memorial in 2015.

With a population of 2,326, just about everyone living in West Rutland knew someone with a World War II veteran in their family tree.

Mary Reczak, who worked with Heleba as one of the key drivers to build the memorial, said that building a lasting granite memorial to veterans was the right thing to do for the small community. Both Reczak and Heleba had family members who served during World War II.

In an extensive search to record which World War II veterans were born in the town, memorial committee members found 609 men and women who qualified for inclusion on the town honor roll.

“To understand the challenge of identifying our World War II veterans,” Reczak told the Eagle, “you have to remember the ethnic makeup and size of this town.”

Reczak pointed out that West Rutland has had a diverse population since the early 1900s. In some cases, unlike today’s immigrants, foreign names were shortened or even anglicized as to better fit into the local cultural melting pot.

West Rutland’s original World War II Roll of Honor was a plywood structure which stood on the front lawn of West Rutland High School. Erected during the war in 1943, it eventually deteriorated.

For a local name to be inscribed on the newest memorial, Reczak said that veterans had to have joined the military between Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 2, 1945. Now, all the names have been gathered and inscribed in stone on the memorial located in front of town hall.

That’s why this Memorial Day, all West Rutland residents can take special pride in their hard work to honor — in a permanent and significant way — their local military heroes who gave us their last full measure of devotion.

The editor