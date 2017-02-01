Localities should prioritize creative spaces

Things are moving here in the North Country.

A dizzying array of projects are being funded through private and public partnerships, and it seems like not a day goes by without another announcement of some type of large-scale state investment here in the region.

For instance, Plattsburgh International Airport will see a $43 million upgrade, transforming the facility into an international travel hub.

Whiteface and Gore Mountains will see up to $20 million, which the state hopes can be leveraged with up to $80 million in private investment.

The proposed Gateway to the Adirondacks in North Hudson will receive up to $32 million in state investment, transforming a deteriorating theme park into a world-class destination.

And there are the competitions, of which Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to be quite fond, an alphabet soup of acronyms —

The DRI, URI, REDC and the UAECRC.

Money for bridges, roads, tunnels and arts programs — it’s all pouring out from the state’s golden tap, and all with the same underlying theme:

World-class. We like thinking big.

Localities should strike while the iron is hot and make the arts a central part of their planning efforts.

Here’s why:

This massive build-up in infrastructure across the state is tailored with another trend at the micro level — local revitalization efforts.

Towns across the region are all engaged in urban planning and smart growth concepts.

From Champlain to Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh and Glens Falls, both of whom are working on their Downtown Revitalization Initiatives, each are drafting roadmaps for the future.

And each contain a central question:

How to make our downtowns more livable, vibrant and attractive to newcomers and businesses?

Several communities have zeroed in on the arts as a magnet.

That’s a great idea and one that has multiple benefits.

Numerous economic impact studies have revealed the arts are economic drivers in Adirondack communities, generating spending, tourism and scoring high on the lists of reasons why people choose to relocate here.

Placing a premium on these concepts would help localities zero in on the type of state and federal grant funding that would really help projects in their communities.

One idea: Centralized performing arts spaces for not only live performances, but mixed-use studio space for artists and musicians.

Doing so would attract both young people and provide anchors. They would spark a new flicker of life. And they may even help repurpose underutilized or abandoned buildings.

We’ve written before about the need for performing arts spaces in the region. Since we first floated the concept last fall, at least one has closed, extinguishing a bright light in a landscape struggling to remain relevant on the pop cultural radar.

Localities are on the right track with these planning efforts. We encourage them to keep an eye on the arts.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola. We want to hear from you. Drop us a line on our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, to share your thoughts.