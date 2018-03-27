× Expand Public domain photo by Jarek Tuszyński March for Our Lives: Over 2,500 students from Vermont schools demonstrated against guns in Montpelier last weekend.

Over 2,500 students from Vermont schools demonstrated in Montpelier against school violence last weekend. Students also rallied in downtown Middlebury and in several other college communities in the state last Saturday.

After ignoring school gun violence in the past, students have been galvanized against guns with the help of anti-gun activists and others. While school gun violence occurred during the Obama years, it never seemed to spark public outrage of consequence or the media’s interest. No matter, the Florida shooting and the near-miss in Fair Haven have brought the issue into sharper focus here.

The march in Montpelier happened just a day after Vermont State House members passed early legislation for increasing gun ownership to 21 years of age, universal background checks, and stricter ammo magazine limits.

True North Reports, one of Vermont’s growing online news outlets, covered the Montpelier march; its coverage included several comments from participating area students.

During the Montpelier event, one student said, “The number of victims increase and increase, but no one can remember all of their names,” he said. “We can no longer sit back and wait for the next tragedy to occur — we must put a stop to potential mass shootings because no one is safe from gun violence.” Another student, Olivia Horton, added, “I have come into this movement because my generation has endured adults taking no action. I am deeply disturbed and upset that the adults in power have undermined and belittled the youth and their allies. Yes, I’m afraid, but no, I am not going to evade the problem at hand.”

It’s true, the problem of school violence has been ignored for far too long. But then let’s also remember that gun violence is the exposed tip of a very deep iceberg.

Our culture of violence, with its broken enforcement of laws, disregard for the sanctity of life, is hurting with unchecked mental illness, domestic abuse, abortion, suicide, x-rated pop music lyrics, broken families, absentee parents, violent Hollywood movies, violent video games, gang violence, and a growing feeling that many young people are soulless robots numbed by drugs, social media, hand-held gadgets, among so many other things of the material world.

And, before we lump legal gun owners in with illegal, criminal actions, let’s seriously address those troubled people who choose to use the guns in anger; let’s honestly examine our society’s many faults from the top down.

We have lost our moral and ethical way in so many areas. Is it time to return to social behaviors and moral values we have discarded in our headlong rush to indulge the individual and the secular society, at the expense of the greater good? Perhaps it is now simply too naive and unrealistic to do so.