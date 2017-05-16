Marijuana use and poor school performance

As the Vermont legislature works to create a legal framework for the recreational use of small amounts of marijuana, the Eagle thinks it may come at a high price to our communities.

As Vermont cities and towns battle the opioid crisis, some legislators seem hell bent on adding to the heartbreak of addiction by legalizing marijuana, a proven psychoactive drug.

Gov. Phil Scott has said that he wants to go slowly with the rush to legalize pot. He’d like to see a THC blood test which law enforcement (and others) can safely and easily use.

But policing the use of pot by adults is one thing, what about young people? Here’s an even greater concern about marijuana looming on the horizon: With all of our challenges — economic, academic, and social--do we really want to create another?

Vermont parents, school administrators, and teachers should check out a recent study conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Waterloo.

The results of the Waterloo scientific study, published in the recent Journal of School Health, found that when students started using marijuana, at least once a month, they were about four times more likely to skip class, two-to-four times less likely to complete their homework and value getting good grades, and about half as likely to achieve high grades, than when they never used the drug.

“We’ve seen reductions in the number of youth perceiving marijuana as harmful, yet they have greater vulnerability to adverse consequences,” said Karen Patte, a Waterloo post-doctoral fellow and lead author of the paper. “We found that the more frequently students started using the drug, the greater their risk of poor school performance and engagement.”

Here in Vermont, and beyond, authorities have learned that drinking is more acceptable choice for students planning to attend university. Yet all substances, including tobacco, present health risks and challenges to personal well-being.”

Another health researcher commented on the implications of the study:

“With marijuana legalization on the horizon,” according to Dr. Scott Leatherdale of Waterloo’s School of Public Health and Health Systems, “it’s critical we understand these risks in order to promote successful transitions into adulthood for our youth.”

The Waterloo study includes a warning sign that’s worth repeating:

“The human brain actively develops until a person reaches their early 20s. … Adults who smoked the (marijuana) drug regularly during adolescence exhibit reduced neural connectivity in regions responsible for memory, learning, and inhibitions.”

When it comes to legalizing pot in Vermont, there’s one ancient Roman saying worth scribbling on the walls of the State House in Montpelier: “Respice finem.” Consider the end.

