More bad news on the marijuana law

The recent legalization of a small amount of recreational marijuana in Vermont has now created many of the “fallout” problems opponents have been warning us about. But you have to blame our pro-pot legislators who plowed ahead with legalization anyway knowing full well that, once opened, the lid of Pandora’s box could never be shut again.

According to freelance Montpelier columnist Guy Page, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office is expected “to announce criminal prosecution guidelines to stop a marijuana marketing loophole created by Act 86, the marijuana ‘personal possession’ law.”

Page, who has not only reported on this issue, readily admits that he has been an advocate against legalization; we applaud him for both his honesty and leadership regarding keeping drugs away from youth.

Page was among the first journalists to break the story about Vermont drug dealers offering to give ‘free’ marijuana to buyers who pay ‘high’ prices for otherwise worthless items, such as organic potting soil, t-shirts, and even junk jewelry.

According to Page, two leading anti-legalization citizens’ groups-Physicians, Families & Friends for a Better Vermont (of which Page is the executive director) and Smart Approaches to Marijuana–Vermont (SAM-VT)-have urged state officials to prosecute drug dealers exploiting Act 86 and to repeal or amend the law to permanently close this loophole.

Page has also reported that, for first time since the 1990s, consumption of marijuana and alcohol by Vermont youth has increased. This indicates a real setback for the work that anti-drug and addiction program volunteers have been doing in our schools.

“The number of Vermont high school students who currently use marijuana has increased from 22 percent in 2015 to 24 percent in 2017. Compared to 2015, more high school students report ever drinking alcohol (56 percent vs. 58 percent), as well as drinking in the last 30 days (30 percent vs. 33 percent),“ Page reports.

Now if you don’t want to take Page’s word for these distressing facts, you can check out the source for yourself: “The Vermont Department of Health Youth Risk Behavior Survey”, released May 30, 2018.

