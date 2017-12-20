Net neutrality repeal will hurt North Country

× Expand File photo U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillilland has called the Federal Communication Commission's vote to repeal neutrality "shameful" and has co-sponsored a resolution to restore the 2015 rules. Gillibrand, center, is pictured here in Plattsburgh with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Oct. 13, 2016.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed net neutrality laws last week, a measure that will undoubtedly change the way people across the U.S. interact with the internet — especially here in the remote North Country.

The rollback arrives at a time when so many communities are making headway in receiving high-speed broadband for the first time as part of a sweeping state initiative.

Trashing the Obama-era internet restrictions, despite widespread public opposition, will allow heavyweight broadband providers like Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum and Comcast to block or throttle content, essentially providing fast and slow lanes in a form of tiered service.

We join open internet advocates in fearing this could lead to segregation of the internet.

Imagine paying a premium for Netflix or Amazon on top of your average monthly fee, just like the cable packages Americans are increasingly fleeing from in droves.

Or a provider blocking content to websites or smartphone apps they find disagreeable or politically unpalatable.

Facebook, Google and Netflix have all sounded off against the measure.

Advocates claim the restrictions have stifled innovation, and the rollback will lead to companies reaching new heights.

Providers also claim they have no plan to stifle or block lawful contact.

But their promises are tough to swallow considering as many as 2 million fake identities were used to falsely issue pro-FCC comments during the public hearing process, according to the state attorney general’s office.

They include the names of the dead, something straight from the pages of Tammany Hall, the political machine that controlled New York City in the mid-nineteenth century through all sorts of dirty and nefarious tricks.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the fake comments have corrupted the public hearing process, and we agree.

But this new landscape could also prove to be disastrous — especially here in the North Country, where broadband is already sketchy, with many communities at the mercy of a single provider (which in many cases, provides subpar service).

Thankfully the deal isn’t set in stone, and the FCC must now enter the new rules into the federal register.

All three of the North Country’s federal lawmakers have criticized the measure.