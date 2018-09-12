Newsprint tariffs are dead, but challenges remain

× Expand File photo Newspapers roll off the The Sun’s printing press in Elizabethtown, New York.

Eight months after a pair of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration raised Canadian newsprint imports by double-digits, the fees are dead.

The International Trade Commission torpedoed the tariffs in a 5-0 decision late last month, ruling that a single U.S. hedge fund-owned paper mill failed to demonstrate they were being put an unfair disadvantage by Canadian imports.

It’s great news. We welcome the reprieve, and are appreciative of the state and federal lawmakers who went to bat for our industry, recognizing that while we may often disagree, we play a vital role in democracy and furthering civil discourse.

The rising prices struck like a thunderclap across an industry already navigating seismic shifts, including declining advertising revenues, circulation and other market forces.

We’re still awaiting word if the money will be refunded.

But in the wake of this victory, we see this as an opportunity to correct a misleading narrative that print is dying and is on it’s way out.

It’s not.

It’s inevitable trends are changing how we consume the news.

But absentee hedge fund owners pose as great of a threat to the industry as shifting readership trends and the now-nixed tariffs.

These companies are buying newspapers across the country and slashing expenses even when their properties continue to prove to be profitable — like Alden Global Capital, for instance.

A lawsuit filed this spring claims the New York City-based hedge fund funneled hundreds of millions of dollars from one of the largest news chains in the U.S. to finance insider investment deals, a move that damaged prominent newspapers like the Denver Post, the San Jose Mercury News and the Orange County Register.

Alden isn’t the only culprit.

There’s GateHouse Media, which continues to vacuum up newspapers across the country with the goal of increasing dividends for their shareholders — not giving newsrooms the tools they need to thrive and serve the community, much less charting a long-term plan to ensure a sustainable business model.

The company announced last week they will close five newspapers in Arkansas, leaving each of these communities without a source for local news.

And despite the reprieve of the tariffs, the powerhouse still used the price hike to shutter the Stockton Record in California, the newspaper announced last week.

As the landscape continues to shift, it’s the local companies that seem to be embracing their communities — not absentee owners.