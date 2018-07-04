Newsroom attack brutal reminder of everyday threats

Five people are dead after a gunman stormed the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis last week.
We watched the tragedy unfold from our own newsroom.
Like others in this hardened business, we were aghast, but not surprised.
“Sooner or later, it was inevitable all of this would come to a head,” sighed one of us.
And then we went back to work.
The deadliest loss of U.S. reporters in a single incident in recent memory was not politically motivated, but rather the result of a deranged reader who had a long-running grudge against the daily newspaper.
Despite the scorn and hostility heaped on the national press corps on a daily basis by a hyper-polarized public and antagonistic White House, local journalists are actually more vulnerable to actual violence, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists — particularly when covering protests and demonstrations.
“If someone has a beef with you, and you’re a local reporter, it can get ugly in a hurry, because you’re accessible,” Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, told NBC News.
While the North Country is a relatively sedate place, threats happen here, too.
We’ve dealt with several scares this year following the publication of controversial stories — including a phone call we took seriously enough that we reached out to the authorities to put a patrol on our building.
Running parallel to this extreme polarization of public sentiment is the decline overall discourse in this country, which is now gutter-like — even when it comes to the most pedestrian of topics.
The default reaction to something people find disagreeable is now accusatory, harsh and uncivil.
All of this has made our jobs as reporters exponentially more difficult.
Like us, the Capital Gazette is a small town community newspaper with the same mission, core values and team members:
Local folks selflessly dedicated to making their communities a more vital place.
Oftentimes, this not glamorous stuff. Most of our time is spent sitting in uncomfortable chairs in local government meetings. It’s reporting on school budgets and from the sidelines of high school football fields in bone-chilling weather.
It’s sifting through reams of government records in an attempt to keep elected officials accountable by holding a check on their power.
It’s a lifestyle of high stress, irregular schedules, bad eating habits and extracting information from people who would rather not to talk to you.
But every once in a while, we get to share the story of a normal person doing something extraordinary.
And that makes it all worth it.
We’re not the elite living in enclosed bubbles, but rather regular folks with families who want to get home to our kids and a sincere desire to better our communities and enrich our collective fabric.
We are not naive enough to believe this tragedy will lead to a change in public discourse.
But we hope you will consider the ordinariness of our lives the next time you think about hurling a hyperbolic comment on social media over some perceived slight; hollering into the phone or submitting that spittle-flecked letter to the editor.
The loss of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters is not only a loss for their friends and family, but for the nation as a whole.
We mourn for their loved ones and will keep them in our hearts forever.
— The Sun Editorial Board