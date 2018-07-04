Newsroom attack brutal reminder of everyday threats

Five people are dead after a gunman stormed the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis last week.

We watched the tragedy unfold from our own newsroom.

Like others in this hardened business, we were aghast, but not surprised.

“Sooner or later, it was inevitable all of this would come to a head,” sighed one of us.

And then we went back to work.

The deadliest loss of U.S. reporters in a single incident in recent memory was not politically motivated, but rather the result of a deranged reader who had a long-running grudge against the daily newspaper.

Despite the scorn and hostility heaped on the national press corps on a daily basis by a hyper-polarized public and antagonistic White House, local journalists are actually more vulnerable to actual violence, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists — particularly when covering protests and demonstrations.

“If someone has a beef with you, and you’re a local reporter, it can get ugly in a hurry, because you’re accessible,” Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, told NBC News.

While the North Country is a relatively sedate place, threats happen here, too.

We’ve dealt with several scares this year following the publication of controversial stories — including a phone call we took seriously enough that we reached out to the authorities to put a patrol on our building.

Running parallel to this extreme polarization of public sentiment is the decline overall discourse in this country, which is now gutter-like — even when it comes to the most pedestrian of topics.

The default reaction to something people find disagreeable is now accusatory, harsh and uncivil.

All of this has made our jobs as reporters exponentially more difficult.

Like us, the Capital Gazette is a small town community newspaper with the same mission, core values and team members:

Local folks selflessly dedicated to making their communities a more vital place.

Oftentimes, this not glamorous stuff. Most of our time is spent sitting in uncomfortable chairs in local government meetings. It’s reporting on school budgets and from the sidelines of high school football fields in bone-chilling weather.