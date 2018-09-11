Nike and the NFL

Remember the days when politics were reserved to, well, politics? Well, no longer.

In recent years, even corporations have gone political with various pronouncements and advertisements to garner favor with the pop-cultural elite.

Nut now an exclusive new report, Morning Consult (MC) has shown some chinks in the armor. The report shows how Nike’s decision to include controversial, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the public media face of its “Just Do It” campaign is affecting the giant company’s bottom line.

(We should note that Morning Consult is a privately held technology and media company established in 2013. The company, which has managed to stay above the partisanship fray, specializes in online survey and market research and has offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City.)

Back to Nike’s ad campaign: The new survey adds some insight into how the Kaepernick thing could affect NFL viewership.

MC’s survey has revealed that Americans are not only hearing bad news about Nike, but they are voting with their wallets.

The majority surveyed say they are less likely to purchase Nike’s ubiquitous athletic ware--now that’s news.

According to MC, “Before the announcement, Nike had a net plus-69 favorable impression (76 percent favorable, 7 percent unfavorable) among consumers, its reputation has now declined 34 points to plus-35 favorable (60 percent favorable, 24 percent unfavorable).

Among key demographics, the MC survey showed the following: Nike experienced the largest declines among mature adults. Nike was lowest with Baby Boomers (plus-68 favorability pre, plus-20 post), but most positive among ages 18-21. Even among African Americans, under age 35, Nike’s favorability declined 14 percentage points. And for die-hard Nike customers? The Kaepernick news wasn’t good either. Current Nike users declined from plus-91 favorable to plus-76 favorable.

Is there a lesson here? Yes. Most Americans respect political differences, but they don’t like disrespect shown to the flag; they don’t like being lectured to about politics; and they especially don’t like having a political agenda enter the arena of sports.

Unfortunately, the NFL and in-your-face companies like Nike (as well as Hollywood) just don’t get it. And while you may not like to embrace the idea, you will eventually have to admit that most of us living in middle-of-the-road America just don’t care about the political passions of celebrities and their ilk.

— The editor