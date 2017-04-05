No quick fix to state’s Medicaid woes

We’ve spent the past month reporting on the state’s direct care industry.

They’re the workforce that cares for the elderly and disabled at home, keeping them out of hospitals and nursing homes by feeding them, bathing them and otherwise performing critical life tasks.

A number of issues are hobbling the industry. While any of these roadblocks are tragic on their own — hours slashed owing to overtime regulations, uneven reimbursement rates, lack of incentives and low pay — they snowball into a full-fledged crisis when taken collectively.

The governor announced last week $55 million to boost wages for providers, a full $10 million over what the Senate and Assembly inserted in their budget bills last month.

It’s a great start.

But like whack-a-mole, without additional resources and systemic changes, the other issues will continue to resurface in other areas.

What good is bumping the wages, for instance, if the increase is not paired with workforce development programs that will incentivize people to work in the industry and build sustainable careers?

In that sense, the pay bump is just a quick fix, a Band-Aid (and an unsurprising one considering we knew the minimum wage increase would inevitably cause an arms race between agencies before it was haphazardly shoved through last year).

Stakeholders have called for a number of proposals to mitigate the aide crisis, and we agree with most of them:

Increased workforce incentives, career readiness and loan forgiveness programs, subsidies for vehicle maintenance and increased Medicaid reimbursement rates, just to name a few, are all good ideas.

But we’re also trying to reconcile this with the parallel storm cloud gathering over the state’s Medicaid spending, which funds the majority of these programs — as much as 90 percent in the case of agencies that serve the North Country.

The combination makes for a dangerous vortex.

The Empire State’s Medicaid spending, at $60 billion annually, ranks higher than Florida and Texas combined despite having half the population, and has become a lightning rod for Republicans who have criticized the spending as out-of-control.

But New York is relying on these aides to keep people out of institutionalized care, a critical lynchpin of the state’s Medicaid Design Team.

Federal rollbacks may reduce the amount of federal subsidies to the program, which would likely extinguish all the progress the state has made when it comes to investing in community-based models of care with the goal of reducing overall spending.

This would mean more patients dumped in emergency rooms and retirement homes with no way to pay for them.

Not only would the patients suffer, but so would the providers, who would have to write off the visits as losses.

All of this is happening under a backdrop of statewide demographic trends that are not in our favor.

Aides will be more necessary than ever as New York’s Baby Boomers age into their twilight years — and as young people flee the state in droves, depriving family members of a traditional source of caregivers.

So what’s the solution?

House Republicans have advocated simply shifting Medicaid costs from the counties to the state, which would relieve local governments of their shares.

The state could then choose to raise taxes to keep those services or let that gap go unfilled.

We can’t see New York leaving its most vulnerable residents out to dry, and would likely pick up the tab.

But any notions of cost-savings are a pipe dream because local taxpayers will get smacked in the pocketbooks when those costs are shifted.

It’s just a shell game.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has thrown his support behind the Democratic-proposal that would tweak the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage to allow more Medicaid dollars to be shifted to the state’s coffers.

The state would then relieve counties of their Medicaid shares for every dollar saved through easing property tax burdens.

This is a far more sensible solution, but fatally flawed for two glaring reasons:

It has no chance of passing a GOP-controlled House, and even if counties hadn’t already cut taxes to the bone, county taxes are dwarfed by school taxes by as much as 6-to-1 in the Adirondacks.

But we applaud the governor for his thinking, and it’s the type of smart solutions needed to ensure sustainability — especially under these uncertain times.

There is no easy answer to the crisis. But rolling back Medicaid is certainly not one of them.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola. We want to hear from you. Drop us a line on our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, to share your thoughts.