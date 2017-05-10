Not so bad! Town hall a win-win for both sides

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik participated in a town hall on Monday, May 8.

Rep. Elise Stefanik finally held a town hall meeting.

The Mountain Lake PBS-sponsored event on Monday could largely be considered a win for both sides —

The lawmaker faced tough questioning from her constituents, namely over her vote last week to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Stefanik used the platform to her justify her vote and interact with voters firsthand in an unscripted setting.

Protesters rallied outside, offering a powerful counterpoint to the lawmaker’s primetime platform.

There were no disruptions, including the headline-grabbing antics plaguing other events across the country that the lawmaker initially used as her reasoning to avoid such events.

While Stefanik hedged for months, the event really was much-needed and represented a fundamental pillar of our democracy:

Constituents holding public officials accountable.

Publicly.

Small group meetings may be preferable for Stefanik, who is famous for controlling the narrative, but the hour-long session peeled back a valuable curtain, and demonstrated communication is a two-way street.

Stefanik handled herself well, exhibiting clear-eyed resolve under pressure and being personable even under intense interrogation, recalling friendly interactions with constituents — even those that could be considered unpleasant.

But she did lean heavily on her M.O. of issuing talking points, much to the chagrin of the crowd.

Sure, the group clucked and sighed at times, as they should — but this type of public interaction is important.

The lawmaker should hold town halls more often — especially when her actions now have real, measurable results for her constituents and could literally mean the difference between life and death, as residents from Queensbury, Westport and Chazy told the lawmaker with heartbreaking poignancy.

But in this supercharged political era, it should be worth noting that Stefanik was correct when she said she represents all of her constituents — including the 65 percent of the district who ushered her into a second term.

The lawmaker is doing exactly what she said she would when she pledged to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

After all, she’s campaigned on the pledge for nearly four years.

In fact, Stefanik should be praised for working to include last-minute amendments to make the vote less damaging, including funding for maternity care and ensuring federal lawmakers can’t wiggle their way out of the provisions.

To be fair, that’s faint praise in a shipwreck considering the AHCA is faulty legislation by even the Republican-led Senate’s account.

Hopefully the lawmaker can find that sweet spot between assuring her base while also soothing skittish progressives as she moves forward.