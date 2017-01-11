Not sold on tuition proposal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is zipping around the state this week giving six localized state of the state speeches.

The governor previewed his marquee proposal last week, free tuition at state colleges.

Details are still scant, but the Excelsior Scholarship would appear to target middle-class families making between $30,000 and $125,000 per year, or about 1 million families.

The proposal, which has not been introduced in legislative form, is slated to cost state taxpayers $163 million.

While the figure is a relative drop in the bucket when discussing a $155 billion spending plan, we’re not entirely convinced this is the best use of taxpayer dollars.

First of all, giving kids a free ride to college will strip away a sense of competitiveness, which is an important life lesson.

Unlocking availability will also cheapen the value of a degree. With universal tuition, we envision college campuses sprouting into tuition-free oases clogged with students just looking to coast for four years.

Then, when they graduate, they’ll be gobsmacked that the job market is saturated.

Secondly, the proposal contains no relief for the middle-class college grads and their families who are already groaning under massive debt.

Instead of opening the floodgates, a better solution for getting debt under control is reforming lending practices and addressing why tuition continues to rise at state schools each year.

When it comes to career readiness, a better idea to prepare students for the job market would be enhancing technical and trade vocational programs.

We hear all the time that the biggest problem facing workforce development in the North Country is the lack of qualified people for the positions available.

Folks either don’t want the jobs, or those who are qualified opt for more attractive career packages elsewhere.

A two-year program that shapes readiness for manufacturing, for instance, will allow kids to walk into $60,000 per year industries, which to us, is far more valuable than a four-year diploma with no sure career prospects.

There’s a lot we like in Cuomo’s proposals, including the tax credit relief for middle class families struggling to provide daycare and up to $2 billion in clean water infrastructure investments.

But the state legislature would be wise to put the brakes on this plan — or at least sweeten the deal with incentives for those who don’t think college is the answer.

We admire the governor for always thinking big. But while noble in its intentions, free tuition is not the right solution to curb soaring student debt at this time.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola.