Not too late for widespread ethics reform

× Expand Photo provided/Philip Kamrass, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo The public’s appetite has been whetted for ethics reform, and Albany should follow through. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a bill extending mayoral control of New York City schools on June 29, 2017 in Albany.

State voters squashed the prospects of holding a constitutional convention last week.

While polling showed the measure was headed towards defeat, it’s safe to say even the most seasoned poll-watchers were stunned by the 62 point blowout.

Good government groups argued a so-called “con-con” would have been the best chance to curb Albany’s sleazy and dysfunctional culture, from enacting term limits, reigning in campaign contributions and delivering meaningful ethics reform.

But unions drove the anti con-con train, arguing benefits and hard-fought protections would be imperiled.

State politicians — including all but one of the state’s legislative leaders — argued vehemently against the once-in-a-generation ballot proposal, claiming that reform could come from within.

We sounded off against the convention, too, citing our lack of confidence that the process wouldn’t be controlled by lobbyists and special interests.

We stand by that assertion — but that doesn’t mean reform isn’t needed.

And we think the public appetite reflects that.

After a year breathtaking in its roller coaster revelations of political malfeasance, anger continues to crackle amongst the electorate.

Early bellwethers for 2018 last week included high-profile races in Westchester and Nassau counties that saw voters elect Democratic candidates who promised to stamp out corruption (It didn’t hurt that Nassau’s county executive had been indicted on federal corruption charges.)

We saw success statewide when voters approved a constitutional amendment to strip elected officials convicted of felonies of their taxpayer funded pensions, a measure previously approved by both the Senate and Assembly.

Voters should keep up the momentum.

While the governor proposes a spate of ethics reforms every year, efforts to reign in outside income and close the LLC loophole ultimately always end up fizzling.

Now is probably a good time to highlight that the state legislature adjourned for the summer this year without tackling these issues.

Following an extra-rare special session, Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed legislators for the failure.

But he set the agenda for the “mini ugly,” the bill that shoehorned in a disparate smattering of unfinished business into one package, including renewing mayoral control of New York City schools, reauthorizing local sales taxes and allocating funds to transform Frontier Town into a sparkling regional tourism hub.