On a fin and a prayer

Studebaker Auto Show along U.S. Route 7 at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town.

Each summer, there are a number of popular, outdoor classic automobile shows held up and down the greater U.S. Route 7 corridor along the westside of Vermont.

Starting annually in the late spring are crowd-pleasing venues such as Rutland’s RAVE, plus other shows held in Bennington, St. Albans, Vergennes, Milton, etc, and concluding in September with Bristol’s Better L8 Than Never show. These fun shows are part of the bounty of our region offering plenty of opportunities for up close gawking at beautiful antique and new model cars, trucks and, in some cases, motorcycles too.

Across Lake Champlain from Vermont, shows in New York’s Lake George Village, Ticonderoga and Lake Placid attract Vermonters as well with plenty of motor vehicles to buff, wax and show off.

After attending a number of these shows over the years, I always come away feeling a little pity for the brave car owners who stick their neck out just to have their vehicles judged in ways that frequently defy common sense. It’s like when baseball umpires make ridiculous rulings when the TV camera shows otherwise.

Without naming names, we’ve seen many fantastic cars — those in the top of their class, ranging from rarity to spiffiness — go unnoticed by the judges while more mundane vehicles get the accolades. Yes, I have heard contestants and attendees scratch their heads at award time wondering why, for example, one blue American muscle car wins over a clearly superior (in both horsepower and exterior/interior appointments, etc.) red, same-model muscle car? Did the judges just prefer blue as a car color?

Maybe the mystery to judging an auto show in our region is that there’s no governing standard among venue organizers. The many faces of judges seem to range from inexperienced show attendees casting ballots to members of the “old boy network” handing out the trophies to car club buddies, family members and other “good old boys” who fit the mold.

Ok, I admit I could be missing the point — namely, don’t be so serious. It’s about fun in the sun. Sure there’s the element of sheer joy when entering an unique vehicle in an auto show. I get that. But then, being me, why enter a competition if you don’t plan on winning? And winning might be more achievable when I know what the rules of the road are beforehand.