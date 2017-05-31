Past is prologue when it comes to Vermont’s opioid crisis

From the editor

Our current crisis of drug abuse seems to be on a rapid incline with even more Vermonters dying from drug overdoses.

Most shocking is the data from 2015-16 with 75 residents fatally overdosing on heroin or prescription opiates.

“The fact that fatalities are still up, even with a universally available antidote, is troubling,” Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said in a statewide news report back in January. “It shows that the grip of opioids is relentless. People struggle with this addiction knowing it has killed their friends and that it could kill them.”

According to William Shakespeare, “past is prologue.” The Bard was certainly right about that: today’s opioid problem has its origins in the past. During the final years of the 19th century, Vergennes physician Elliot Wardsworth Shipman traveled around the state warning doctors, nurses and lawmakers about widespread drug abuse.

“Opium is a crying evil of the day,” Dr. Shipman said during a talk at the Vermont Medical College in Burlington in 1890. In his day, far too many medical doctors were prescribing opium for various ailments as a quick fix to aches and pains.

Even visiting the state capitol in Montpelier later that year, Dr.

Shipman talked with legislators about the widespread problem from lakes to mountains. The good doctor was afraid of “the indiscriminate use of opium by the people of Vermont.”

Now more than 125 years later, the problem here sounds much the same: the indiscriminate use of painkilling (and other) drugs by the people of Vermont. For a fascinating look into the dark history of drug abuse in the Green Mountain State, it’s worth reading a new book on the subject, titled “Green Mountain Opium Eaters.” The book is written by drug-use historian Gary G. Shattuck of Vermont.

The book’s author, a former federal prosecutor with 35 years of experience in law enforcement including the state police, skillfully unmasks the dark underbelly of Vermonter’s on-and-off attraction to opium and its modern derivatives.

“By 1900, the state was in the throes of a widespread opium epidemic that saw 3.3 million doses of the drug being distributed to inhabitants each and every month,” said Shattuck.

Shattuck blames the lack of a solution to the early opium crisis on a “hands-off” legislature focused more on prohibiting the use of alcohol. Sound a little familiar? While today’s legislative mindset worries about opioids, it is also attempting to legalize recreational marijuana, surely a problem all its own. Have we really learned anything when it comes to this health and social problem? “Many of the same issues … continue to plague society in general and Vermont specifically,” says Shattuck. Like the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they remain the same.

