Phil Scott: Buyer’s remorse?

Some Vermont Republicans appear to be experiencing buyer’s remorse, at least when it comes to Gov. Phil Scott at the top of the party.

At a Republican-led forum earlier this month, the chair of the Bennington County GOP said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott blundered by not supporting President Donald Trump.

“For the governor of the state not to support President Trump was a big mistake (for the party),” said Carol duPont, speaking at a “State of the State” meeting held Nov. 13 at Burr and Burton Academy.

“We had our big party meeting Nov. 4 with all statewide Republicans, (and) I can tell you that our new state party chair, Deb Billado of Essex Junction, is a businesswoman and a big Trump supporter,” she told this editor.

DuPont said she and fellow GOP members in the area held the public meeting because Vermonters aren’t paying attention to what’s going on under the Capitol dome in Montpelier.

Dupont has served as chair for the past five years. Her spouse, Tony duPont, a retired aeronautical engineer who pioneered spaceplane technology, is related to the notable duPont family of Delaware.

DuPont doesn’t view things in partisan black and white, particularly if legislators of both parties are doing what’s best for Vermont’s future while helping to grow the economy and expand quality job opportunities.

DuPont said that it’s hard to tell how Republicans feel about the current “state of the state”, but it’s clear that she and other GOP leaders aren’t happy with the top. She believes that Scott isn’t helping the party from the top.

- The Eagle