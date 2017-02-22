Plattsburgh DRI plan spins wheels with parking

Nearly a year after the announcement of $10 million in state revitalization funds, the city of Plattsburgh has formally rolled out their tentative plans for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Contained within the draft proposal is a new mixed-use building with more space for housing and retail; more riverfront access, with a potential kayak camp and overlook above the Saranac River; a variety of beautification efforts, with space for outdoor dining and performances, and new signage.

All of the above, say planners, will encourage economic growth, entice visitors and provide residents with a better quality of life.

But notably absent from proposal: Parking solutions.

In fact, a bulk of the funds will go toward repurposing the Durkee Street parking lot, which will remove 360 existing parking spaces.

With the bulk of downtown businesses housed within one square mile, this could cause major congestion if a parking solution is not forthcoming.

Though lawmakers have joked about residents not wanting to walk more than 500 feet to their destination, the parking issue in Plattsburgh is not laughable.

With bigger box stores just two miles up the road in the Town of Plattsburgh, it’s not ridiculous to think that visitors could tire of circling the block and choose to spend their money elsewhere.

This is not to mention the strain it could put on city residents, whose landlords oftentimes don’t provide off-street parking. By eliminating one of the largest sources of public parking in the downtown core, it begs the question: will this put an unnecessary strain on city residents, in favor of luring in more tourists?

City lawmakers are attempting to remedy this parking issue by commissioning a $60,000 parking study. Talk of a possible parking garage near the Clinton County Government Center has been ongoing. But with ground breaking on the Durkee Street property slated in 24 months, the timeline is concerning.

In Glens Falls, lawmakers are facing their own parking problems — and working diligently to resolve them.

In 2015, the city built a brand new parking garage on Park Street — effectively providing a place for visitors, residents and employees to park. An unintended effect of building the garage? It’s actually making the city money — according to the Glens Falls Post-Star, about $1,150 per month.

Though we trust that Plattsburgh lawmakers have put a lot of time into thinking of ways to solve the city’s parking issues — and we applaud the forward thinking nature of their DRI plans, particularly in regards to the newly proposed zoning and design guidelines — we implore them to be mindful of the timeline.

Parking is already an issue in the city, and this is with the Durkee Street lot still open. Before eliminating hundreds of parking spaces, lawmakers may want to consider timely solutions to both replacing and adding to parking downtown in a way that will be beneficial to both residents and the city itself.

Starry-eyed visions of the future can be inspirational and boost morale, but it’s important to remember the immediate realities behind positive change. If you build it, they will come — and they will circle the block with nowhere to park.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola. We want to hear from you. Drop us a line on our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, to share your thoughts.