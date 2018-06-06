PRINT Act to safeguard newspaper industry welcomed — but support is a two-way street

The PRINT Act is calling for the U.S. Department of Commerce to conduct a study of the American printing and publishing industry, which represents some 600,000 jobs nationwide.
Six months after a pair of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration raised Canadian newsprint imports prices by roughly 30 percent, the ill-advised policies have begun to extract some scalps.
The latest casualty is the Tampa Bay Times, which announced the elimination of 50 jobs in April as a direct result of the retaliatory trade measures.
This year has already seen the evisceration of several prominent newsrooms, including the GateHouse-owned Florida Times-Union, the Sacramento Bee and the Denver Post, which drew a lacerating public rebuke from its staff following proposed layoffs despite healthy profit margins.
Newspapers like the New York Times, Boston Globe and Washington Post, which have deep-pocketed investors and robust digital subscription models, have proven to be the exception rather than the rule.
We’re heartened by bipartisan legislation sponsored by Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King that would suspend the tariff.
We urge U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer to support this legislation.
It’s clear that these tariffs — which were implemented after a single hedge fund-owned paper mill complained Canada unfairly subsidized newsprint manufacturing — will damage the U.S. newspaper industry.
The toxic tariff threat comes when absentee hedge fund owners are devouring the industry, buying newspapers across the country when the industry continues to struggle to reverse declining advertising revenue, circulation and other market forces.
The perfect storm comes when a free and independent media is more needed than ever.
But while we reserve a special type of white-hot antipathy for hedge fund owners, they’re not the only culprits.
The Salt Lake Tribune, for instance, was rescued from hedge fund ownership in 2016, but laid off 38 percent of their newsroom staff earlier this spring, citing declining circulation and ad revenue.
The impacts have deep impacts for journalism in Utah, as the paper plans to eliminate state and local coverage news sections for much of the week.
Those who don’t see the value in paying for local news also bear the responsibility for this disintegration of our collective civil fabric.
In a recent conversation with a well-connected Albany insider, we shook our heads after they balked at how a Capital Region newspaper had shrunk in recent years, but admitted they weren’t a subscriber, and didn’t see the importance of paying for news.
To us, that really encapsulates the other leading disconnect facing our industry right now:
Everyone wants something for nothing.
But what happens when that’s no longer an option?
Facebook and Twitter will not cover the news deserts emerging across the U.S.
Our reporters have covered numerous hard-hitting stories across the region in the past several weeks, including a controversial proposed code of conduct in Plattsburgh, a criminal Medicaid scheme that allegedly bilked the state of nearly $10 million in taxpayer dollars, and the scrutiny surrounding an embattled economic development official in Warren County.
We’ve reported on the ongoing fallout surrounding Lake George School District’s decision to axe their assistant principal, and how changes to land use policy will affect visitors to the Adirondack Park.
And through it all, we’re providing the best political coverage of this year’s historic midterm elections and regional sports coverage.
Of course, community coverage is the bread and butter of what we do, and these pages are always full of ordinary people who do extraordinary things, as well as coverage of local meetings that allow you to make informed decisions in your communities, which in many cases, exist in a news desert and have no other sources of media.
Need further evidence of the value of newspapers to civil society?
Cities where newspapers shuttered saw increases in government costs as a result of the lack of scrutiny over local deals, according to researchers who tracked the decline of local news outlets between 1996 and 2015.
“Disruptions in local news coverage are soon followed by higher long-term borrowing costs for cities,” CityLab reported last week. “Costs for bonds can rise as much as 11 basis points after the closure of a local newspaper — a finding that can’t be attributed to other underlying economic conditions.”
This is particularly salient in cities like Plattsburgh, which faces significant — even existential — financial challenges.
Have we convinced you yet?
This isn’t the equivalent of shaking a tin cup, but supporting a local newspaper is a two-way street, and it’s time to have a public discussion over sustainability before it’s too late.