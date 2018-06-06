PRINT Act to safeguard newspaper industry welcomed — but support is a two-way street

× Expand The PRINT Act is calling for the U.S. Department of Commerce to conduct a study of the American printing and publishing industry, which represents some 600,000 jobs nationwide.

Six months after a pair of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration raised Canadian newsprint imports prices by roughly 30 percent, the ill-advised policies have begun to extract some scalps.

The latest casualty is the Tampa Bay Times, which announced the elimination of 50 jobs in April as a direct result of the retaliatory trade measures.

This year has already seen the evisceration of several prominent newsrooms, including the GateHouse-owned Florida Times-Union, the Sacramento Bee and the Denver Post, which drew a lacerating public rebuke from its staff following proposed layoffs despite healthy profit margins.

Newspapers like the New York Times, Boston Globe and Washington Post, which have deep-pocketed investors and robust digital subscription models, have proven to be the exception rather than the rule.

We’re heartened by bipartisan legislation sponsored by Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King that would suspend the tariff.

The PRINT Act would also call for the U.S. Department of Commerce to conduct a study of the American printing and publishing industry, which represents some 600,000 jobs nationwide.

We urge U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer to support this legislation.

It’s clear that these tariffs — which were implemented after a single hedge fund-owned paper mill complained Canada unfairly subsidized newsprint manufacturing — will damage the U.S. newspaper industry.

The toxic tariff threat comes when absentee hedge fund owners are devouring the industry, buying newspapers across the country when the industry continues to struggle to reverse declining advertising revenue, circulation and other market forces.

The perfect storm comes when a free and independent media is more needed than ever.

But while we reserve a special type of white-hot antipathy for hedge fund owners, they’re not the only culprits.

The Salt Lake Tribune, for instance, was rescued from hedge fund ownership in 2016, but laid off 38 percent of their newsroom staff earlier this spring, citing declining circulation and ad revenue.

The impacts have deep impacts for journalism in Utah, as the paper plans to eliminate state and local coverage news sections for much of the week.

Those who don’t see the value in paying for local news also bear the responsibility for this disintegration of our collective civil fabric.