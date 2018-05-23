Proposed trade school a wise move

North Country Community College (NCCC) has proposed a new School of Applied Technology.

The $4.8 million facility would be housed at the former Lowe’s building in Ticonderoga.

NCCC will host public presentations next month in Ticonderoga and Malone, and the college will soon issue request for proposals to vet a previous feasibility study.

College brass said if a successful finalist is identified and selected, they hope a consulting firm will begin work by July 1.

Great idea.

The need for the trades is sizzling. The Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College (IAM) in Plattsburgh has become the apple in the region’s eye, and is acknowledged to be a model that should be emulated in order to provide skilled workers to feed the region’s emerging manufacturing, transportation and aerospace cluster.

The idea to open a trade school, of course, comes after years of prodding by the Essex County Board of Supervisors, who have lamented for years that NCCC — which has campuses in Saranac Lake, Malone and Ticonderoga — has ill-served local students who have instead drifted to SUNY Adirondack and elsewhere and never to return, leading to a brain drain paired with a questionable county financial investment.

While pursuing a four-year degree program has become the gold standard, not everyone is cut out for academia, and many are better suited to a drill press or titanium molding machine than a Sociology 101 textbook.

Nearly 70 percent of high school graduates were enrolled in college in October 2016, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But at the same time, college is no longer a sure bet.

Over 44 million Americans collectively owe more than $1.6 trillion in student loan debt, but just 45 percent of students earn a degree at the first institution they attend within six years, according to the most recent study by the National Student Clearinghouse.

Students ultimately lose if they’re pushed towards the wrong career path.

While one could be forgiven for believing manufacturing is in its final death throes, the industry is rebounding in the United States.

Over the past year, the sector has added 222,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported in March, citing stats from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.