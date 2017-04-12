Protesters at summit reek of hypocrisy

× Expand File photo

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has taken a lot of heat this winter for her refusal to hold town hall events.

The lawmaker has dismissed them as unproductive, referring to unruly affairs by her colleagues across the nation.

Stefanik has instead opted for small group events, saying they are more productive. The congresswoman also touts telephone town halls and her “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” events, among other outreach efforts.

Constituents have largely hailed the personal meetings, and have recounted pleasant encounters with Stefanik, who is always described as polite, attentive and genuinely receptive to their concerns.

And Stefanik will host a televised town hall on May 8. You can knock the representative for her policies and her preference for scripted settings, but you certainly can’t accuse her of dodging her constituents.

That’s why we’re surprised when we learned that a coalition of progressive activists held a private conclave in Paul Smiths last week — one that was closed to the press.

Instead, a breathless press release sailed into our inboxes early Monday touting the “impressive display of the engagement in the democratic process” and the energy created at this “unprecedented gathering.”

Over 60 grassroots organizations participated.

This summit commenced as progressive groups continue to mobilize and determine how they will combat mounting concerns over the Trump administration and how GOP-led policies on Capitol Hill will trickle down to local residents.

They’ve held numerous protests outside of Stefanik’s office, even going as far as holding up cardboard tombstones while laying on the ground, an exercise in childish theatrics — in other words, a media stunt.

We’ve sounded off before on the new trend of ‘communication via press release’ that has supplanted politicians’ traditional relationships with the media.

Where politicians in the past were happy to engage in lengthy off-the-record chats with reporters and editorial boards, those opportunities are winnowing as officials grow increasingly polished, skittish and guarded.

Despite the root causes, this penchant for privacy is an alarming trend, one that sets a bad precedent, and even more so when progressive groups are taking a page from this playbook.

It should be noted this trend extends far past our remote congressional district, and deep into the halls of the White House, where the press is under attack like never before:

Not only are reporters publicly derided at daily briefings, but White House officials decry any coverage that does not fit their narrative as “fake news” and have declared journalists to be an “enemy of the people.”

It’s overall an erosion of the Fourth Estate that should be sacrosanct. These trends are alarming no matter which side of the political aisle you stand on, and only seek to further polarize the public.

These are changing times and while new methods of communication continue to develop, the key here is transparency and no backroom deals.

Obviously, when it comes to locking out the press, we’re biased: But the bottom line is who will report with accuracy who met with who, why they met and the outcome of the meeting?

Perhaps as they rally against everything they purport to be wrong with the political system, and rally against the normalization of questionable policies, these progressive activist groups should also take a look in the mirror.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola.