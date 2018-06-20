Rank-choice voting a concept worth exploring

Registered Democrats head to the polls on Tuesday, June 26 to pick their candidate to go up against Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, in this fall’s midterm elections.
It’s been a long contest.
The first candidate entered the race the day before President Trump took office last January. The pack swelled to as high as 10 before slimming down to the current five.
Since then, the campaign has been a seemingly endless roadshow of candidate events and forums, which were policy-rich and substantive, but also tended to blur together.
The similarities of the candidates became an ongoing theme during the contest, with Democrats often joking about the size of their pack and the similarity of their messaging.
Read no further if you’re expecting an endorsement. The Sun Editorial Board does not endorse political candidates.
But we do encourage readers to probe deeper into intriguing concepts.
Like rank-choice voting.
Under this system, rather than selecting one candidate, voters rank all candidates in sequential order of preference.
Candidates earning an outright majority win.
If there is no clear winner, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated, and their ballots are redistributed to those whomever those voters ranked second.
The process continues until one candidate has a majority.
Rank-choice voting, also known as instant runoff, is gaining traction across the U.S., most recently in Maine, which became the first state to use the system in a statewide election.
San Francisco, Minneapolis and Oakland have also recently used rank-choice voting.
Advocates, including several candidates in next week’s Democratic primary, argue the system helps prevent candidates getting elected with less than a majority.
After watching the Democratic primary contest unfold in New York’s 21st Congressional District, we think the rank-choice model might be worth exploring.
Here’s why:
The district contains 400,000 registered voters, about 117,000 of whom are active registered Democrats.
Only 44,000 people turned out for the 2016 Democratic presidential primary contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
Presidential election years are largely considered to be a high-water mark in voter participation, and turnout is always lower in midterms and local elections.
Most experts and pundits have said they’d be astonished if Democrat turnout next week cracks 25,000 — even in this era of hyper-polarization that sees Trump as nothing short as a madman single-handedly unwinding the global order.
So what this ultimately means is each of the five Democrats is competing for a comparatively small handful of votes, and it’s likely none of them will walk away with an outright majority.
Of course, low turnout could be attributed to a number of reasons, and the state should not scrap its voting system because Democrats couldn’t be bothered going to the polls or if the candidates could not effectively distinguish themselves.
But instant runoff is also gaining traction among anti-Trumpers who are growing more vocal in asserting that a rank-choice system would have presented the controversial president’s ascension through the GOP primary cycle.
Trump secured his party’s nomination after dispatching 16 challengers.
But he was not the first-choice pick of many, and his top three challengers collectively received 2 million more votes than he did, Newsweek reported, splitting the anti-Trump vote.
“Many of those 15 million voters might have preferred one of the other top-tier candidates to Trump as their second choice,” the magazine reported. “But there is no way of knowing, because they were able to choose only one candidate.”
While praised for boosting turnout, the system does have its flaws.
Rank-choice has also been criticized as confusing, unwieldy and expensive.
Critics also contend the system results in bland and colorless campaigns that emphasize cooperation and coalition-building rather than spirited contests in which candidates seek to draw sharp distinctions.
To some extent, we’ve seen that during this Democratic primary cycle, as campaigns have largely avoided publicly issuing negative attacks at the risk of alienating supporters they may need in the future.
But as we head out of this G-rated primary and into the general election that will likely be framed around all-things Trump, it’s worth considering the experiment of rank-choice voting as a concept worthy of further discussion.
— The Sun Editorial Board