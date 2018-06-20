Rank-choice voting a concept worth exploring

Registered Democrats head to the polls on Tuesday, June 26 to pick their candidate to go up against Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, in this fall’s midterm elections.

It’s been a long contest.

The first candidate entered the race the day before President Trump took office last January. The pack swelled to as high as 10 before slimming down to the current five.

Since then, the campaign has been a seemingly endless roadshow of candidate events and forums, which were policy-rich and substantive, but also tended to blur together.

The similarities of the candidates became an ongoing theme during the contest, with Democrats often joking about the size of their pack and the similarity of their messaging.

Read no further if you’re expecting an endorsement. The Sun Editorial Board does not endorse political candidates.

But we do encourage readers to probe deeper into intriguing concepts.

Like rank-choice voting.

Under this system, rather than selecting one candidate, voters rank all candidates in sequential order of preference.

Candidates earning an outright majority win.

If there is no clear winner, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated, and their ballots are redistributed to those whomever those voters ranked second.

The process continues until one candidate has a majority.

Rank-choice voting, also known as instant runoff, is gaining traction across the U.S., most recently in Maine, which became the first state to use the system in a statewide election.

San Francisco, Minneapolis and Oakland have also recently used rank-choice voting.

Advocates, including several candidates in next week’s Democratic primary, argue the system helps prevent candidates getting elected with less than a majority.

After watching the Democratic primary contest unfold in New York’s 21st Congressional District, we think the rank-choice model might be worth exploring.

Here’s why:

The district contains 400,000 registered voters, about 117,000 of whom are active registered Democrats.

Only 44,000 people turned out for the 2016 Democratic presidential primary contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Presidential election years are largely considered to be a high-water mark in voter participation, and turnout is always lower in midterms and local elections.